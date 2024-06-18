Taylor Swift sends fans into a frenzy when she opens the Cardiff show speaking Welsh and rewrites the song to include local slang during a one-night-only gig in the capital.

Taylor Swift sent her fans into a frenzy after she opened her concert in Cardiff speaking Welsh before rewriting a song for the show on Tuesday night.

The singer, 34, is currently on the UK leg of her Eras tour with her final concert taking place at the Welsh capital’s Principality Stadium before a huge crowd of 70,000.

Taylor started the show by welcoming her fans and saying in Welsh ‘Croeso i’r daith Eras!’ which translates to “Welcome to the Eras Tour.”

Then, during a performance of break-up hit We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, he handed the microphone to a dancer who exclaimed ‘Ych-a-fi’, a Welsh term for something disgusting.

He later gushed to the audience saying: ‘This crowd in Cardiff is one for the books. This crowd is different, you are another level!’

Taylor Swift, 34, sent fans into a frenzy after she opened her Cardiff gig speaking Welsh before rewriting a song for the show on Tuesday night.

The singer is currently on the UK leg of her Eras tour with her final concert at the Welsh capital’s Principality Stadium before a huge crowd of 70,000.

Taylor started the show by welcoming her fans and saying in Welsh ‘Croeso i’r daith Eras!’ which translates to ‘Welcome to the Eras Tour’

It comes after swifites rejoiced following A significant change was announced ahead of the Cardiff show.

The stadium roof will remain closed, meaning there will be no fireworks at the end of Taylor’s performance.

The change, which has been confirmed in the stadium’s fan guide, has been welcomed by fans who feel they will enjoy images better in the dark.

On X/Twitter, one fan wrote: ‘The roof is closed. No fireworks. But I think the show will be in the dark!’ to which another replied: “Then we should have the full effect of the bracelets tonight.”

Others wrote: “I’m so jealous the people of Cardiff have a roof over their heads so we’ll see the full extent of the bracelets and lights.” It will seem unreal.’

‘The roof is going to be closed. UK Swifties will finally be able to see the full effects of the glow bracelets, everyone applauded.

‘The roof will be closed, it will be a dark spectacle, yes.’

This comes after she thanked fans for coming to her run of shows in Liverpool after playing the final date at Anfield Stadium on Saturday.

Then, during a performance of break-up hit We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, he handed the microphone to a dancer who exclaimed ‘Ych-a-fi’, a Welsh term for something disgusting.

It comes after Swifites rejoiced after it was revealed that the stadium roof will remain closed, meaning there will be no fireworks at the end of their performance.

The change, which has been confirmed in the stadium’s fan guide, has been welcomed by fans who feel they will enjoy images better in the dark.

The successful singer, who regularly breaks records, performed the 100th show of her Eras Tour in Liverpool on Thursday, the first of three consecutive shows.

Taylor said it broke the stadium attendance record.

The previous record was 61,905 fans at an FA Cup fourth round tie in 1952.

It was reported that there were at least 62,000 Swifties inside the venue for the first concert.

‘So many dream Liverpool memories!!’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which I find really upsetting because this show feels new to me every time we play it).

‘I want to thank our Eras Tour team, my fellow performers and the band who have now committed hundreds of hours to putting on this show and giving it their all on and behind that stage.

‘I can’t believe the work ethic, creativity and dedication I have around me every day.

“The three Liverpool spectators were very expressive, generous and endlessly funny.

The tour, which will return to London in August to finish the UK and European leg of the tour, is estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy.

The tour became the first tour to cross the $1 billion mark last year according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

‘Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend (they broke the all-time stadium attendance record!!!) And thanks to everyone who attended any of The Eras Tour shows. It has been the adventure of my life thanks to you.

The tour, which will return to London in August to finish the UK and European leg of the tour, is estimated to be worth up to £1 billion to the UK economy.

The tour became the first to cross the billion-dollar mark last year according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end lists.