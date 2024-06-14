Taylor Swift reveals she feels “incredible and powerful” as she takes to the stage in Liverpool after battling days of cold weather on her UK tour.

Taylor Swift felt “incredible and powerful” as she burst onto the stage at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on Friday for the final leg of her Eras Tour.

The pop icon, 34, has been struggling to adapt to the cold UK weather as she kicked off that leg of her Eras tour with three sold-out shows in Scotland last week.

But the sun finally shone for Taylors and thousands of her fans, who turned up in high spirits before the show.

Taylor wowed in a bright red, low-cut jacket, with a guitar in her hands, before continuing with 10 more outfit changes.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “Liverpool, you made me feel amazing.” He was really cool and it went to my head. You’ve made me feel really powerful.

“This weekend is the first time I have had the opportunity to play in Liverpool. And you have already made an impressive impression on me.

‘I’m having more fun on this tour than I have ever had in my entire life!’

The crowd erupted when she started the show with Cruel Summer, before singing The Man and Calm Down.

Their surprise song from the show was a mix of This Is What You Came For and Gold Rush.

It comes after Taylor admitted she had a ‘snorty nose’ during her gig in Liverpool on Thursday before performing the surprise song of the night.

The singer has been struggling to adapt to the cold UK weather as she kicked off that leg of her Eras tour with three sold-out shows in Scotland last week.

The Pennsylvania-born star wiped his nose with a tissue and smiled, reassuring the audience: ‘We’ll be fine. I can do it with a sniffling nose. Alright.’

The Bad Blood hitmaker then took to the piano and surprised fans with a surprising mix of Cornelia Street and Maroon.

Fans were quick to comment on the clip on TikTok echoing the singer: “I can do it with my nose sniffling, okay”; ‘say to me “I CAN DO WITH A SMELLY NOSE”‘; “I can’t believe I haven’t seen 5,000 tweets about ‘I can do it with a sniffling nose.'”

“She totally saw people telling her to take a tissue,” another user wrote, referring to when Taylor was seen blowing her nose on her fingers several times before wiping her fingers on her sparkly outfit during the Edinburgh concert.

As part of the first leg of her UK tour, the singer performed three shows at Murrayfield Stadium last weekend in front of more than 219,000 fans.

Fans enjoyed a barbecue as people gathered in Stanley Park during the concert.

Although summer is just over a week away, the cool air in the stadium probably didn’t help the singer after temperatures dropped below eight degrees Celsius on the night of the show.

Some have blamed cold temperatures for the incident after the pop star was seen wiping snot from her nose while performing hit song ‘Don’t Blame Me’.

In the video, the singer is seen blowing a stream of snot into her hands which she then lets drip down before wiping her skirt.

Some fans have even accused the pop sensation of blowing snot at her fans while enduring nose-redden temperatures.

While some were sympathetic, many took to social media to describe their disgust at seeing the pop star coughing up strings of snot.

One user wrote: ‘Taylor Swift blew her nose and blew her snot on her skirt on stage. Fans also noticed how Taylor licked snot from her nose at one point.

A second looked completely disgusted: ‘Someone please give Taylor Swift some tissues, the amount of times I’ve seen her wipe her nose with her hands in the last few days is crazy. I get that she’s acting, but there has to be a way to ensure that she always has access to some tissues.

Taylor was seen blowing her nose on her fingers several times before wiping her fingers on her sparkly outfit during the concert in Edinburgh last weekend.

The stadium’s seating and standing areas were completely sold out; It was reported that 73,000 fans flocked to the rugby stadium and venue each night.

However, some came to her defense, writing: “I’m not even a Swiftie, but I seriously don’t understand why anyone would get angry or upset when someone wipes their nose.” As serious? What was she supposed to do? I guess she didn’t have a tissue there, but at least she didn’t want to get snot all over her face.

Taylor’s trio of Edinburgh shows kicked off the singer’s UK tour, which will be followed by nights in Cardiff and Liverpool, as well as eight nights at Wembley, which will be attended by 720,000 fans in London alone.

Taylor has already performed 53 shows in the US, she will return after the European leg to play nine more shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis. She will perform a total of 50 shows in 18 cities in Europe.

Some dedicated fans began lining up for a full 48 hours before the star arrived in town for her tour, while a whopping 220,000 eagerly waited to take a look and purchase merchandise.

However, many struggled to find accommodation in Edinburgh as hotels booked up quickly despite tripling their rates during the megastar’s three-night residency between June 7-9.

His Eras tour will boost the British economy by almost £1 billion.

In addition to the ticket price, fans also spend money on travel, accommodation, pre-concert food, official merchandise, and many will also purchase a new outfit for the big occasion.

Taylor pictured performing in Edinburgh on June 7. Her trio of shows in Edinburgh kicked off the singer’s UK tour, which will be followed by nights in Cardiff and Liverpool.

Researchers have calculated that each Swiftie who attends an Eras concert in the UK will spend an average of £848 to see their idol perform.

Since its debut in Scotland at the weekend, UK fans have complained that they have had difficulty getting tickets due to American buying shows in the UK.

On social media after the show, fans said they were upset by some attendees’ decision to fly to Scotland, given that the singer has not performed in the country in eight years.

While Americans responded that they had difficulty getting tickets in their home state, adding that European dates are significantly cheaper due to the strong dollar.

Of the 4.35 million tickets sold to Swiftie fans, people around the world have had difficulty accessing the shows due to exceptionally high demand.