Taylor Swift mania hits Wales as 70,000 fans of the music icon begin arriving in Cardiff for the final leg of her sold-out Eras tour.

Taylor Swift mania has hit Wales as thousands of fans descended on Cardiff for the final leg of her sold-out Eras tour.

More than 70,000 Swift fans flocked to the Welsh capital tonight for her final concert at the Principality Stadium.

The home of Welsh rugby was invaded by pink cowboy hats, booties and sequins as Cardiff stopped by Taylor Swift.

It may be the first time the stadium, built in 1999 for the Rugby World Cup, has welcomed such a female-dominated audience, filled with excitement at seeing their favorite artist on stage.

It comes after fans were warned to leave early as traffic was expected to increase by 15 per cent on the already congested M4 around Cardiff and Newport.

Police were seen riding horses through the crowd, and fans were urged to give themselves more time to reach the stadium.

The concert at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, built for the 1999 Rugby World Cup, will host Swift’s only night in Wales.

Huge queues were also seen to buy official Taylor Swift merchandise, however, unofficial street vendors complained about poor sales, with many leaving in the hope of a pick-up in business after the show, Swift’s only night in Wales.

Several hundred fans without tickets still turned out to hear the show after arriving with chairs and blankets on the banks of the River Taff as the music left the stadium.

Schoolgirl Emma Parry, 17, from Cardiff, said: “I’ve been waiting to see Taylor Swift for years and now she’s knocking on my door.

“It will be the best three hours of my life.”

Police presence was also seen around the building, with two officers photographed observing the crowd while riding horses.

It may be the first time the stadium, home of Welsh Rugby, has seen such a female-dominated crowd, complete with pink and sequined cowboy hats.

Earlier in the day there were concerns about the presence of pro-Palestinian activists, with reports that some would meet fans arriving on crowded trains at Cardiff station.

But police said it was a “wet bomb” and the peaceful protesters moved away before the city center was flooded by thousands of teenage girls, some accompanied by their mothers.

Swift herself has come under increasing pressure to speak out about the bloodshed in Gaza, with attendees bringing Palestinian flags to concerts in Madrid and Lisbon in May.

The singer was also criticized by protesters who accused her tour sponsors, Capital One, of investing $500 million in Israel’s largest arms company, Elbit Systems.