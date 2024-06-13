Taylor Swift is now bigger than the England football team: Pub chain boss says superstar’s Eras Tour in UK will attract more punters than fans watching Euros

The boss of one of London’s biggest pub chains has claimed Taylor Swift is expected to attract more punters than Euros.

The pop sensation’s Eras tour, which arrives in London on June 21, is expected to deliver a £997m boost to the UK economy.

Pubs and bars across England are bracing for a busy few weeks as Euro 2024 kicks off tomorrow in Germany.

But as well as chants of ‘Three Lions’ and ‘Vindaloo’, pubs could also expect to hear customers singing along to Taylor Swift hits as her fans, known as Swifties, flock to pubs giving the hospitality sector an extra boost.

The chief executive of Fuller’s, a brewery in west London, has said he expects thousands of Swifties to flock to his pubs when the American singer comes to town for eight different shows over the summer.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Simon Emeny (pictured) said: “You can’t underestimate the effect that eight fully booked nights at Wembley will bring, Taylor Swift will be more reliable than the England team.”

Taylor Swift’s UK concerts are predicted to bring a nearly £1 billion boost to the economy after more than 1.1 million tickets were bought for her 15 dates in the UK and Ireland.

A Barclays report found that British Swifties could spend almost £850 each attending their shows. While online tickets sell for over £9,000 in some cases.

Taylor Swift kicked off the Edinburgh leg of her UK tour on June 7. Tonight she will perform in Liverpool, where she will perform for three nights in a row.

Meanwhile, England kick off their European Championship with a match against Serbia on Sunday night.

The economic improvement of the hospitality sector will be welcome after difficult years in which many businesses had to close during the pandemic and have since faced the cost of living crisis, which caused energy bills to soar.

Last year, Fuller’s revealed that sales had increased by a tenth, as the company defied high inflation to record a nearly 60 per cent rise in profits.

Fuller’s said its central London locations generated particularly strong transactions.

Taylor Swift performing at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium last week. A Barclays report found that British Swifties could spend almost £850 each attending their shows. Although online tickets sell for over £9,000 in some cases

Mr Emeny said: ‘As of today, those inflationary pressures – especially with regard to food and energy – have eased, giving us additional confidence for next year.

“We have continued to build on last year’s strong momentum with comparable sales in the first 10 weeks of the year increasing 4.4 percent.”

Fuller’s recently sold 37 pubs to Admiral Taverns for £18.3 million and sold its south London pub, The Mad Hatter, for £20 million, in a deal expected to be completed next month.

At the same time, it has reinvested in a number of new locations, spending £27.2m last year on new parts of its estate.