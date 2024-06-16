Taylor Swift fights back tears as she is overwhelmed by cheers from fans at her final show in Liverpool… after her ex Joe Alwyn broke his silence over their split.

Taylor Swift fought back tears after being overwhelmed by cheers from fans at her final show in Liverpool on Saturday, after her ex-boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, finally broke his silence over their split.

The American pop superstar, 34, also performed at the 60,000-capacity Anfield stadium on Thursday and Friday.

While singing Champagne Problems to a sold-out crowd, Taylor began to look visibly emotional, overwhelmed by her audience’s response.

He removed his headset so he could fully appreciate the moment before shouting: ‘I love you so much Liverpool, thank you!’

Taylor, who marked her 100th tour performance this week, also thrilled fans with another edition of Surprise Songs, where she chooses songs to sing acoustically.

Joe spoke about the split for the first time 14 months later in an interview published Saturday.

Joe said: ‘As everyone knows, together, both of us, mutually, we decided to keep the most private details of our relationship private. It was never something that could be commodified and I see no reason to change that now (pictured with Taylor in 2020)

He did a mix of Carolina and No Body No Crime and also a mix of The Manuscript and Red.

Taylor will continue The Eras Tour in Cardiff on Tuesday before performing in London from June 21-23.

It comes after English actor Joe, 33, finally spoke out about their split, 14 months after it was revealed.

He said The Sunday Times style. ‘As everyone knows, together (both of us, mutually) we decided to keep the most private details of our relationship private.

“It was never something that could be commodified and I don’t see any reason to change that now.”

Joe continued: ‘And look, this was also just over a year ago and I feel lucky to be in a great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good.’

When asked if he had listened to Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, Joe said, “Thinking about what she was going to say, I would think and hope that everyone can empathize.”

“This is not a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about.”

Joe concluded, “I hope everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that arise at the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

Taylor has yet to speak publicly about the breakup, but has since moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce.

His only comments have come through songs, and several tracks on The Tortured Poets Department are understood to be about Joe.

In one song in particular, LOML, Taylor heartbreakingly sings, “I wish we could remember how we almost had it all…”

On Friday, Taylor’s surprise song was This Is What You Came For, performed by Rihanna but co-written by her and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

Taylor prefaced the song: “Whenever I have an acoustic set, I always try to think of things that you might want to hear, maybe things that might be a little unexpected.

“Let’s see how we did tonight.”

He performed the song as a mashup with his song ‘Gold Rush’ from his 2020 album Evermore.