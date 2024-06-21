Taylor Swift fever hits Buckingham Palace! Military band Moment play Shake It Off outside King’s residence in a sweet tribute ahead of the first concert of the London Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fever has reached Buckingham Palace.

The Palace military band performed a surprise performance of 1989’s Shake It Off ahead of the start of the pop sensation’s Eras Tour in London today.

During the Changing of the Guard ceremony on the Palace esplanade, the band began a special performance of the hit single, aptly named ‘Changing of the Guard: Taylor’s Version’.

The recognizable and catchy tune was performed in the sunshine by a brass band packed with trumpets, saxophones and other wind instruments to mark Taylor’s arrival in the capital.

The international superstar, 34, will bring her Eras tour, which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, to London starting tonight. More than 450,000 Swifties are thought to attend the shows in June and August.

The Royal Family shared this special tribute to Taylor, posting a video of the band’s performance on

Royal fans and Swifties alike loved the video and commented en masse how much they enjoyed the military band’s performance.

“Your social media manager needs a raise or a knighthood,” one Swift fan wrote. While another commented: “I always knew Princess Catherine and Prince William were fast.”

And a third wrote: ‘I hope @taylorswift13 sees this… maybe she’ll come sing!’ Another fan of the Pennsylvania-born singer said: ‘This is iconic! Please do Love Story too!’

The social media post has already garnered more than 300,000 views, 6,000 likes and 1.6 thousand reposts.

Today marks the start of Taylor’s Eras Tour in London, playing Wembley Arena tonight, Saturday and Sunday night.

There are two new Swift-themed public artworks on display at Wembley Park, only to add to the furor surrounding the pop sensation’s arrival.

The Shake It Off singer will return to London in August for her second leg of the five-day Eras Tour.

Taylor fever is at an all-time high, with several events celebrating her arrival in town over the weekend, from a Taylor Swift-themed brunch to places to make friendship bracelets.

WHAT IS THE CHANGE OF THE GUARD? The Changing of the Guard is an official ceremony where the group of soldiers who are stationed outside Buckingham Palace to protect it are replaced by a new group of soldiers. Having soldiers as London guards is a historic tradition, and the first Changing of the Guard ceremony took place during the reign of King Henry VII. The ceremony is symbolic and signifies the strong bond between the British monarchy and the military, and the latter’s dedication to the service and protection of the Royal Family. According to the summer calendar, the Changing of the Guard ceremony takes place every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

There’s also an (unofficial) Taylor Swift after-party taking place at Fromage’s Club at the O2 Academy Islington from 10.30pm to 3.30am on Saturdays and Sundays, so Swifties can dance the night away with all the hits even if they didn’t get tickets. to the tour.

And that’s not all: there’s even a special Taylor-inspired tube map and two new Swift-themed public artworks on display at Wembley Park, just to add to the furor surrounding the pop star’s arrival.

Taylor is no stranger to London, although she will reportedly be staying in the Cotswolds during the UK leg of her tour.

The singer has developed a number of favorite haunts across the city, from antique shops on Portobello Road to walks along Hampstead Heath.

Taylor even has a favorite kebab shop and reportedly ordered £450 worth of food from kebab shop Kentish Delight in north London to enjoy with her entourage on Friday night.

And in terms of Taylor’s favorite area of ​​London? The singer previously named Highgate as her main London district.

In 2019, the singer released the song ‘London Boy’, from the album Lover.

She sings: ‘He took me back to Highgate, I met all his best friends.

“So I guess all the rumors are true, you know I love a boy from London.”

The singer also appears to be a big fan of Hampstead, having previously commented on how beautiful it is to walk on Hampstead Heath.

Taylor and Joe made a rare public appearance in February 2019 when they were photographed leaving The Spaniards Inn, a cozy and historic pub near the Heath in Hampstead.