Taylor Swift fans attending Liverpool show notice a ‘technical glitch’ during the pop sensation’s performance as others complain about spending £660 on VIP seats only to be stuck in front of a tent in the pouring rain.

Eagle-eyed Taylor Swift quickly spotted a technical issue during her most recent show, while other disgruntled VIPs were stuck behind a tent in the downpour.

Taylor Swift praised the commitment of thousands of fans who braved the rain to see her perform the first of three concerts at Anfield stadium for the 100th show of her Eras Tour.

The American superstar performed in front of 53,000 spectators at the Liverpool FC stadium, breaking the all-time stadium attendance record.

But certain fans were briefly left unhappy after paying £660 for VIP tickets to sit behind a white tent, blocking much of their view of Taylor.

And the poor placement of the VIP seats wasn’t the only mishap of the night, as the huge screen showing Taylor’s performance momentarily went dark.

Taylor Swift’s eager fans were quick to spot the momentary technical glitch during her iconic show at Anfield’s Livepool stadium (pictured).

The brief screen blackout has left several fans believing a big announcement is on the horizon, as the American superstar is famous for her Easter egg clues.

However, some investigative Swifties are hopeful that the glitch, which occurred while she was performing her hit song Mastermind, signals a big announcement on the horizon.

The landmark show didn’t have a surprise guest or special announcement, but fans believe the screen blackout is an Easter egg, a tactic Swift is famous for.

In a video posted on X (previously Twitter) by a fan account, the international sensation can be seen singing Mastermind while the screen remains dark, only returning when he begins singing Karma.

Fans flooded the comments, convinced by the moment. It was intentional, since the lyrics of Mastermind allude to Taylor Swift calculating every movement and ensuring that nothing is accidental.

Some of the lyrics include: “What if I told you that none of this was accidental?” as well as “What if I told you I was a brain?”

The tweet has already racked up more than 16,000 likes and 588,000 views, leaving music fans wondering what the superstar had planned.

“It was for a PURPOSE,” one exclaimed, while another chimed in: “REP TV COMINGGGG.”

‘The timing seems so perfect it seems like it could be an Easter egg, but would she do that too?’

The technical issue occurred while Taylor Swift was performing Mastermind, singing that nothing is accidental.

Taylor Swift fan Zella, who paid £660 to sit in VIP was left unhappy after a tent blocked her view.

‘Like it was literally a technical difficulty and she would go to such lengths to remove images from an Easter egg?’ I don’t know about this one.

“So I told you none of this was accidental,” another joked.

‘Did the screen turn black during MASTERMIND?? interesting,” one fan speculated.

While many Swifties were excited about a possible surprise from the star, others were left frustrated by her poor view of the concert.

Posting a video, which quickly racked up more than half a million views, Zella complained about her obstructed view after spending a whopping £660 on VIP seats.

‘We paid £660 for VIP seats and this is our opinion. We have asked and they are not going to transfer us,’ she wrote.

“I’m really going to cry.”

However, the duo were not disappointed as they were moved to even better seats so they could see their idol in action (pictured: Zella and a friend).

Her fellow Taylor Swift fans advised her to ask again, claiming they would have to move her if she didn’t have restricted viewing tickets.

According to Zella, she had already made the attempt, however, the entire show was sold out, meaning there was nowhere to move her.

But it all ended well for the super fan when she revealed that she and a friend were given even better seats, so they could clearly see the superstar in action.

‘Thank you all for the support and kindness! In the end we had an amazing time,’ she shared.