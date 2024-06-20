Taylor Swift fan, 18, left slurring and unable to walk after being “jabbed” at the pop star’s Eras Tour concert in Liverpool.

A teenage Taylor Swift fan was left slurring, unable to walk and believes she was shot at the Eras Tour concert in Liverpool.

Grace McAleavy, 18, became confused and slurred while watching the megastar perform at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium on Friday, June 14.

He said he felt fine before the show started and hadn’t drank alcohol, but when Taylor started her performance of ‘1989,’ he thought he was going to get sick.

The teenager then began slurring her words and eventually was unable to walk, and now believes she was attacked at the sold-out concert.

Grace McAleavy, 18, sitting in a wheelchair after an alleged attack at a Taylor Swift concert

Grace said: “I was presenting myself as someone who had had too much to drink; I was slurring my words.”

‘I couldn’t understand what other people were saying, even when they tried to ask me really simple questions.

“I was shaking non-stop and felt strangely cold; they couldn’t take my pulse because my hands were so cold.”

‘It was mentioned that maybe I had had a virus or something, but I haven’t been sick since the concert.

“I felt hungover the next day and slept for an unusually long period of time; I felt out of my body and needed more sleep and didn’t want to do anything.”

The teenager also went to see the ‘Shake it Off’ singer on Thursday, June 13, and says that on both occasions she went, the staff there did not check her bag.

Grace said: ‘At all the gigs I’ve been to, they had tables where they would empty your bag and have a look.

Grace with her friends at the Taylor Swift concert at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium

Grace, who has been a Swiftie for about five years, now says she wouldn’t feel comfortable going to a concert unless her boyfriend accompanied her.

‘I also went to the concert the night before and they just checked it out.

“I also brought a tote bag and had a doctor’s note for my medication, but they had no interest in seeing that either.

‘They didn’t check any of my medications either.

Then when I went the next night, when it happened, no one looked at my bag and they didn’t check my pockets either night.

“Other people who have been in contact have had the same experience.”

Grace says she has no idea how she was injected, but she thinks something might have been put in her drink instead of being injected with something.

The teen says her stadium cup had a larger lid than the straw, so it would have been easier for someone to put something in her drink.

Grace, from Leigh, Greater Manchester, said: “My friend checked my body for small bruises but with my clothes and tights it was quite difficult to tell.”

‘I don’t have anything that looks like I’ve been injected, I had a bruise on my leg but there was no hole in the middle.

‘I think drink would be a more likely option.

‘The glasses had lids but the hole was bigger than the straw, something I noticed at the same time.

‘I thought it was very strange because normally if they give you a lid and a straw it fits perfectly.

“I can’t imagine anyone would have injected me without leaving a mark, but you never know.”

Grace posted some videos on TikTok about her experience and other people reached out to say they had a similar experience.

She said: ‘Some people sent me messages and comments, giving me details of the experience they had.

“I’ve had comments from people saying they thought something like this had happened to the people they went to the show with.”

She said: “I feel better now and I’m lucky it could have been a lot worse because people have been in a lot worse states than me.”

But I think things could have been different.

“I don’t think I would go to a concert without my boyfriend present in the future.”

Anfield Stadium has been contacted for comment.