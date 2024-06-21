Taylor Swift donated an incredible gift to the people of Liverpool and didn’t tell anyone

As her Eras tour continues to tour the UK, Taylor Swift is leaving a lasting impression on Swifties who travel far and wide to see her in action.

However, the Bad Blood singer left a very special gift for the people of Liverpool and didn’t tell anyone.

He performed three sold-out shows earlier this month in front of a crowd of 53,000 at Anfield stadium, which broke his all-time attendance record.

But his impact will be felt not just by his fan base, as it was revealed he made a “generous donation” to The St Andrew’s Community Network.

The charity maintains 11 food banks and eight community food pantries across North Liverpool.

And it wasn’t Taylor’s team who announced their donation, but Rich Jones, the community network’s executive director, who decided to bring the kind gesture to light.

He told the Liverpool Echo that the donation will make a “huge difference” to the people the organization helps.

Charlotte, a fundraiser for the chain, added: “We can’t thank Taylor enough.

‘Many people are struggling right now and sadly the need for all of our services has increased in recent years.

“So to have someone like Taylor supporting our efforts and choosing to help people in crisis in Liverpool means a lot and will make a big difference.”

St Andrews Community Network also took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the star.

They wrote: ‘We are SO excited that @taylorswift13 donated to us after three amazing shows.

‘While we hope for the day when everything has changed and our support is no longer needed, donations like Taylor’s make a difference. Thank you for leaving your legacy!’

During her Friday, June 13 show at Anfield (pictured above), Taylor beamed as she told the crowd: “Liverpool, you made me feel so amazing.” She was really cool and it went to my head. You’ve made me feel really powerful’

The charity supports around 36,000 people each year, “freeing people from poverty” and working to bring about “lasting change” across the communities it serves.

The Clubmoor-based network also helps those struggling with debt and offers advice on social benefits.

It comes after the pop star also made a sizeable charitable donation while in Edinburgh.

Earlier this month, the Edinburgh Food Project said on social media that it had been informed ahead of its first gig in the city that it would be “making a donation to support food banks across the city”.

The charity told MailOnline it has agreed not to reveal the exact amount of money donated by Swift, but said it will “make a huge difference to the people we support”.

Cllr Bethany Biggar said: “We are delighted that Taylor has decided to support food banks and leave a lasting impact on Edinburgh.”

“Things are really tough for a lot of people right now, so it’s wonderful to see someone like Taylor spreading so much positivity.”

During her Friday, June 13, show at Anfield, Taylor smiled as she told the crowd: “Liverpool, you made me feel so amazing.” He was really cool and it went to my head. You’ve made me feel really powerful.

“This weekend is the first time I have had the opportunity to play in Liverpool. And you have already made an impressive impression on me.

‘I’m having more fun on this tour than I have ever had in my entire life!’

Taylor will begin the first of her three London Eras tour dates on Friday, performing to 90,000 people, before returning for five more nights from August 15-20.

The singer’s eight sold-out shows at Wembley are predicted to bring a £300m boost to London’s economy and her tour in the capital will be the most nights played at the stadium by a female soloist on a single tour. .

With a total of 640,000 tickets sold, the Greater London Authority expects fans to spend an average of £471 per person.