Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour will officially end in December at her 100th show in Liverpool

Taylor Swift has revealed that The Eras Tour will officially end in December when she took to the stage in Liverpool on Thursday for her 100th show.

The singer, 34, began her three-day tour of the city and broke the all-time attendance record at the Anfield stadium, with 53,000 fans filling the stadium.

And what made the concert even more special was the fact that it was Taylor’s 100th concert on her Eras Tour world tour, following her sold-out three-night run in Edinburgh last week.

The record-breaking tour began on March 17 last year and has since traveled across Europe, Australia, South and North America.

But during the show, Taylor announced that the Eras Tour would officially come to an end in December after raising millions of pounds, breaking a series of records and even causing earthquakes.

Addressing the crowd, the superstar said: “This is the first time I’m coming out and admitting that this tour will end in December.”

There was a lot of speculation that Taylor would make a big announcement at Thursday’s show, and many fan theories gained traction on social media ahead of the concert.

The fact that it was the historic 100th show coincided with June 13, which many Swiftie sleuths took as a sign.

Taylor’s lucky number is 13 and it has become a symbol among her fans, who often write the number on the back of their hands when attending her shows.

In an interview with MTV News in 2009, the pop star explained: ‘I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks.

‘Also, my first song that went to number 1, it had a 13 second intro, I didn’t even do that on purpose! And every time I won a prize at an awards show, I sat in row 13 or row M, which is the letter 13.’

Adding to the growing rumors was the realization that since Taylor was born on December 13, 1989, Thursday marks her “half-birthday.”

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement, writing: “Why does the day before the 100th show feel like Christmas Eve and why am I also terrified?”

The record-breaking tour began on March 17 last year and has since traveled across Europe, Australia, South and North America (pictured last week).

‘I’m not sure WHAT is going to happen, but the fact that the 100th show HAPPENS will land on the 13th of the month AND Taylor’s half-birthday makes it undeniable that something is happening. With her nothing is a coincidence.

‘I don’t want to add fuel to the fire, but June 13, also known as the 100th show, is also Taylor’s half-birthday; How am I going to be at the 100th show on the 13th? I still can’t believe this is real.

‘The fact that there will be casual fans attending tonight’s show with no idea that it’s the 100th show on the 13th…meanwhile I’m at home having a menty b; Happy hundredth era show on the 13th to anyone celebrating or dreading it.

Acknowledging her 100th milestone, Taylor told the crowd of Swifties she couldn’t believe it, gushing that it had been “exhausting” but also “the most rewarding and wonderful thing” of her life.

She said: ‘You know this is actually the 100th show on the tour. That blows my mind, it doesn’t seem like a real statistic to me because it has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but also the most joyful, the most rewarding and the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to me in my life.’

She continued: “I think this tour has really become my whole life, it’s taken over everything.”

“I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore, because all I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of combinations of acoustic songs and think about what you’d like to hear.” .

“When I’m not on stage, I dream of being back on stage with you.”

Elsewhere in the concert, Taylor thanked the crowd of fans for braving the rain all day to wait outside Liverpool FC’s stadium to see their beloved pop star.

Poncho-clad Swifties headed to Anfield stadium in droves dressed in sequins, feather boas and cowboy hats as they counted down the hours.

Wearing a pink bejeweled suit on stage, the Cruel Summer hitmaker told his fans: “I’m so excited.” What you’ve already done here is crazy, because it’s been raining all day.

‘You have braved the rain; You came here ready to be wrapped in plastic; you have been standing here; You’ve been ready for the show.

‘I know many of you traveled a long distance to get to the show, right? I just want to say that those things mean a lot to us.

“To be able to play this show for people who would go out of their way for us and welcome us to Liverpool in that way.” We love you so much.’

She added: ‘And you know, as I walked onto the stage, they took me aside and told me another thing you’ve done for us tonight. And tonight you broke the all-time attendance record at this stadium.

Elsewhere in the concert, Taylor thanked the crowd of fans for braving the rain all day to wait outside Liverpool FC’s stadium (pictured) to see their beloved pop star.