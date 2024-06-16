Sweet moment: Students go crazy after Kate waves at them from her carriage window during Trooping the Color

The Princess of Wales made a group of students’ day when she greeted them from the carriage during Trooping the Colour.

Royal fan Kathryn, who goes by @ticker727 on TikTok, managed to capture the moment that was worth waiting in the rain at The Mall in London.

The group of students, studying in the UK from the United States, waited in the downpour in central London and waved Union Jack flags in the hope of catching a glimpse of the Royal Family.

The group got more than they bargained for after Kate, 42, appeared to wave and smile directly at them as she rode in her carriage alongside her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The mother of three’s triumphant return to public life amid her cancer treatment was a clear highlight for the students.

The Princess of Wales made a group of students’ days when she smiled and waved at them during Trooping the Color (pictured)

Kate’s greeting sparked an excited reaction from the students, who filmed themselves dancing and cheering in front of the barriers.

At the same time, Princess Charlotte appeared in the pictures, with the nine-year-old royal enthusiastically waving to the crowd.

Kathryn wrote: ‘Living Princess Diaries dreams #princessdiaries #studyabroad #princesskate.’

Kate, 42, made sure her children enjoyed the family day to celebrate their grandfather’s birthday, and her presence meant they didn’t have to travel in the carriage procession without a parent.

After spending much of the year coming to terms with the diagnosis and receiving ongoing chemotherapy, the future queen appeared relaxed as she traveled down one of London’s most famous streets with her family on the state’s glass coach.

His appearance had been in doubt after he missed Trooping’s final rehearsal last weekend, and confirmation that he would attend only came at 6pm on Saturday.

But since the king also suffered from cancer, the spectacle of military pomp and pageantry became a symbolic statement of the monarchy after much uncertainty.

Kate was surrounded by other family members: her husband Prince William, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, on horseback, along with Princess Anne, Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and Prince Edward, Colonel of the Scots Guards .

At 1pm, she joined King Charles and Queen Camilla, her husband and other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF air parade.

The Princess of Wales, 42, appeared in high spirits as she waved to the crowds lining The Mall (pictured).

Scotland Yard has a “substantial” police operation for the event, and anti-monarchy group Republic was allowed to protest but banned from using amplified sound.

Hundreds of Metropolitan Police officers were deployed along the ceremonial route to ensure the safety of those watching, with tens of thousands gathered.

Kate was greeted by a sea of ​​faces as the royal party moved from The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence together in a carriage, while the Duchess of Edinburgh traveled in a carriage with her. daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and the Duke of Kent.

The royal group was in the middle of a mounted escort of the sovereign, made up of troops from the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals of the Royal Cavalry.

In the back row was Tennyson, one of five horses injured when they ran through the streets of London after being frightened by the noise of construction.

Unlike last year, Kate did not join older family members on a stand, but instead watched the spectacle from the Duke of Wellington’s former office with her children.

The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte toured The Mall on Saturday

The Princess of Wales left Buckingham Palace yesterday during Trooping the Color in London

Kate stood with her children as the regiments, dressed in red ceremonial dress, continued to parade. She could be seen whispering in Charlotte’s ear while the band played.

Six-year-old Louis watched the parade intently until his attention was drawn to what appeared to be a rope blind on the building, and he was also seen yawning.

Additionally, Louis could be seen dancing during the Scots Guards’ rapid march towards Highland Laddie.

The royal procession then returned to Buckingham Palace just as heavy rain began to fall in central London.

The Kings were protected from the downpour in their carriage. George, Charlotte and Louis also stayed dry, in a carriage with Kate.

Charles is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Household Division regiments which include the Life Guards, the Blues and the Royals and the five Foot Guards regiments (the Welsh, Scots, Irish, Coldstream and Grenadier) on parade for the official birthday , along with the mounted ones. Band of the Royal Cavalry and the mass bands of the Infantry Guard.

The King was seen waving with a gloved hand to the crowd gathered to watch the procession. The Queen was also seen, wearing a large brimmed hat and sitting to the left of her, waving.

The military spectacle, also known as the Birthday Parade, is a gift from the Household Division, and Charles first attended in 1951, when he was three years old, traveling in a carriage with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret, and first traveled as a Colonel in the Welsh Guards in 1975.

The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis looked cheerful as they arrived at the Trooping the Color ceremony yesterday.

The Princess of Wales was beaming as she left Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Color in London.

Trooping the Color is a social and ceremonial occasion and the steps facing the parade ground were filled with about 8,000 spouses, girlfriends and parents of the guards and officers in the parade.

It had over 1,250 soldiers, and hundreds of guards were lined up on the parade ground waiting to be inspected by the king from his carriage with Camilla, colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and along with the mounted royal colonels.

The color, or regimental flag, to be displayed in troops will be the King’s Color of No. 9 Company, Irish Guards.

When the royal carriages finally stopped, Louis was the first to exit, followed by his older brother, George, and sister Charlotte.

Finally, Kate resigned wearing a Jenny Packham dress, a Philip Treacy hat and the Irish Guards Regiment brooch, as she is the colonel of the regiment.

As the inspection of the guards in their scarlet robes and bearskins began, the King looked at the military men who fight the soldiers when not performing ceremonial duties.

Seated next to him in the carriage was the Queen, wearing a pale green silk crepe dress and coat by Anna Valentine, a hat by Philip Tracey and her Grenadier Guards military brooch.

During the show, the color was first paraded through the ranks of soldiers before the guards passed by the King, first slowly and then quickly, and the King acknowledged the order to “look well” with a salute.

For the first time in more than 100 years, soldiers on parade were allowed to wear beards.

The rule change, which applies across the Army, was approved by the King earlier this year after facial hair was only permitted for religious, medical or role-specific reasons.