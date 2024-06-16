Sweet Moment Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Try to Clean Condensation on Their Carriage Window During Trooping the Color

This is the sweet moment the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte cleaned condensation off the carriage windows together during Trooping the Colour.

In a heartwarming clip, the mother-daughter duo wiped away condensation to get a better view of the crowds lining The Mall.

After successfully clearing the view, the couple appeared in high spirits as they waved to members of the public gathered to show their support and celebrate the King’s official birthday.

Kate, 42, smiled and waved as she and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were cheered by the crowd on the Buckingham Palace shopping centre.

The royal made sure their children enjoyed the family day to celebrate their grandfather’s birthday, and their presence meant they didn’t have to travel in the carriage procession without a parent.

Yesterday, the Princess of Wales made a triumphant return to public life amid her cancer treatment, joining the Royal Family to celebrate the King’s official birthday.

After spending much of the year coming to terms with the diagnosis and receiving ongoing chemotherapy, the future queen appeared relaxed as she traveled down one of London’s most famous streets with her family on the state’s glass coach.

His appearance had been in doubt after he missed Trooping’s final rehearsal last weekend, and confirmation that he would attend only came at 6pm on Saturday.

But since the king also suffered from cancer, the spectacle of military pomp and pageantry became a symbolic statement of the monarchy after much uncertainty.

Kate was surrounded by other family members: her husband Prince William, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, on horseback, along with Princess Anne, Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and Prince Edward, Colonel of the Scots Guards .

At 1pm, she joined King Charles and Queen Camilla, her husband and other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF air parade.

Scotland Yard has a “substantial” police operation for the event, and anti-monarchy group Republic was allowed to protest but banned from using amplified sound.

Hundreds of Metropolitan Police officers were deployed along the ceremonial route to ensure the safety of those watching, with tens of thousands gathered.

Kate was greeted by a sea of ​​faces as the royal party moved from The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence together in a carriage, while the Duchess of Edinburgh traveled in a carriage with her. daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and the Duke of Kent.

The royal group was in the middle of a mounted escort of the sovereign, made up of troops from the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals of the Royal Cavalry.

In the back row was Tennyson, one of five horses injured when they ran through the streets of London after being frightened by the noise of construction.

Unlike last year, Kate did not join older family members on a stand, but instead watched the spectacle from the Duke of Wellington’s former office with her children.

Kate stood with her children as the regiments, dressed in red ceremonial dress, continued to parade. She could be seen whispering in Charlotte’s ear while the band played.

Six-year-old Louis watched the parade intently until his attention was drawn to what appeared to be a rope blind on the building, and he was also seen yawning.

Additionally, Louis could be seen dancing during the Scots Guards’ rapid march towards Highland Laddie.

The royal procession then returned to Buckingham Palace just as heavy rain began to fall in central London.

The Kings were protected from the downpour in their carriage. George, Charlotte and Louis also stayed dry, in a carriage with Kate.

Charles is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Household Division regiments which include the Life Guards, the Blues and the Royals and the five Foot Guards regiments (the Welsh, Scots, Irish, Coldstream and Grenadier) on parade for the official birthday , along with the mounted ones. Band of the Royal Cavalry and the mass bands of the Infantry Guard.

The King was seen waving with a gloved hand to the crowd gathered to watch the procession. The Queen was also seen, wearing a large brimmed hat and sitting to the left of her, waving.

The military spectacle, also known as the Birthday Parade, is a gift from the Household Division, and Charles first attended in 1951, when he was three years old, traveling in a carriage with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret, and first traveled as a Colonel in the Welsh Guards in 1975.

Trooping the Color is a social and ceremonial occasion and the steps facing the parade ground were filled with about 8,000 spouses, girlfriends and parents of the guards and officers in the parade.

It had over 1,250 soldiers, and hundreds of guards were lined up on the parade ground waiting to be inspected by the king from his carriage with Camilla, colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and along with the mounted royal colonels.

The color, or regimental flag, to be displayed in troops will be the King’s Color of No. 9 Company, Irish Guards.

When the royal carriages finally stopped, Louis was the first to exit, followed by his older brother, George, and sister Charlotte.

Finally, Kate resigned wearing a Jenny Packham dress, a Philip Treacy hat and the Irish Guards Regiment brooch, as she is the colonel of the regiment.

As the inspection of the guards in their scarlet robes and bearskins began, the King looked at the military men who fight the soldiers when not performing ceremonial duties.

Seated next to him in the carriage was the Queen, wearing a pale green silk crepe dress and coat by Anna Valentine, a hat by Philip Tracey and her Grenadier Guards military brooch.

During the show, the color was first paraded through the ranks of soldiers before the guards passed by the King, first slowly and then quickly, and the King acknowledged the order to “look well” with a salute.

For the first time in more than 100 years, soldiers on parade were allowed to wear beards.

The rule change, which applies across the Army, was approved by the King earlier this year after facial hair was only permitted for religious, medical or role-specific reasons.