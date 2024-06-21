Surveyor sacked from £60,000 job after her boss’s fiancé wrongly accused them of having an affair wins £109,061 compensation for sex discrimination

A surveyor who was sacked after her boss’s fiancé wrongly accused her of sleeping with her future husband has been awarded almost £110,000 in a sexual harassment case.

Debbie Jacka was left “distraught and humiliated” when Peter Ellicock told her she had to be “very nice” to his suspicious girlfriend Emma Rowson, who believed they were having an affair.

He told the 43-year-old married mother that he could no longer go on dates with her, talk to her about non-work matters or meet with her outside of the office because his wife “didn’t feel comfortable” with them. be alone together.

An employment tribunal heard that just months later, Ellicock sacked Jacka from her £60,000 job, saying it was obvious the two women “despised” each other.

After representing herself at a five-day hearing and successfully suing him and his firm for sexual harassment and victimization, she was awarded £109,000 compensation.

Debbie Jacka, pictured with her husband Owen, who was sacked after her boss’s fiance wrongly accused her of sleeping with him, has been awarded almost £110,000 in a sexual harassment case.

Ellicock told the 43-year-old married mother (pictured with her husband, Owen) that he could no longer go on dates with her, talk to her about non-work matters or meet her outside of the office as such. His wife “didn’t feel comfortable” with them being alone together.

The hearing in Exeter, Devon, was told that prior to this dispute, Ms Jacka and Mr Ellicock jointly owned an estate agency in Cornwall and had enjoyed a “close and harmonious professional relationship” for around six years.

“There was no relationship of a romantic or sexual nature between them at any time,” the court said.

In April 2021 she joined a surveying company he had created, called Steren, as a director, shareholder and trainee surveyor.

At the time, Ellicock was in a relationship with Rowson, who is now his wife.

“Earlier in the summer, Mr Ellicock confided in (Ms Jacka) about his relationship with Ms Ellicock, referring to jealousy and trust issues,” the court heard.

“He told her that Ms Ellicock was unhappy with the amount of time she and Mr Ellicock worked together on appointments, but said it was working well for the company so he would continue.”

The court heard that in August 2021 Ms Jacka and Mr Ellicock spent most of the day together carrying out surveys of homebuyers.

“Mrs Ellicock became unhappy because Mr Ellicock was not answering his phone,” the court heard. “Mr Ellicock told (Ms Jacka) that she didn’t trust him.”

On the night of August 9, 2021, Ms Ellicock accused Mr Ellicock of having an affair with Ms Jacka, the court heard.

The next day, she told Jacka, who lives with her husband and five-year-old daughter in St Agnes, what her partner suspected.

“He told her he could not discuss his conversation or the allegation with Ms Ellicock,” the court heard. ‘He said (Mrs Jacka) should be very nice to her.

‘(Ms Jacka) felt distressed and humiliated by this accusation, which she considered very serious and clearly false.

“Mr. Ellicock told her that he could no longer go on dates with her, talk to her about non-work matters or meet with her outside of the office, because Ms. Ellicock did not feel comfortable with him doing so.”

The court found that from September, Ms Jacka began conducting on-site visits at her own expense.

“The Court considered that the reason for this sudden change of approach was Ms Ellicock’s suspicion of an affair,” he said.

The hearing was told that after this Mr Ellicock lost his temper with Ms Jacka at work on two occasions, which the court found was linked to his wife’s suspicions.

“The explanation for Mr Ellicock’s behavior was the underlying pressure exerted on him by Mrs Ellicock, which meant that after a long and harmonious working relationship, he was now treating (Ms Jacka) in this way that was intended to be hostile towards her,” the panel said.

He also sent her “hostile, offensive and sexist” messages, the court found, prompted by the “suggestion of an affair.”

On November 11, 2021, Ellicock called her into a meeting and told her that the quality of her work was not good enough.

“It is clear that you and Emma despise each other,” he told the court. “I can’t work with you anymore.”

Ellicock and her partner Jason Ratcliffe then offered to buy her shares in exchange for her resignation as director, saying they would close the Redruth-based company if she did not agree.

The following year, when he discovered Jacka was suing him, his wife and the company for discrimination, he sued her for alleged mortgage fraud in relation to a reference letter he had written for her, the hearing was told.

The court said Ellicock had “violated” Ms Jacka’s dignity and created an “intimidating, degrading, humiliating and offensive environment” for her.

In upholding Ms Jacka’s sexual harassment allegations in relation to the “affair” and her dismissal, the court said Ellicock had “violated” her dignity and created an “intimidating, degrading, humiliating and offensive environment” for her.

Ellicock was also found to have victimized her by reporting her for mortgage fraud, which the court found was motivated by her discrimination claim.

As a result, he received compensation of £109,061.