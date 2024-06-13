Surprise! Now Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson’s ENTIRE Brexit deal is “up for negotiation” as the Labor leader says he will get a “better” deal.

Fears that Sir Keir Starmer will back down on Brexit grew last night when he said “everything” about Britain’s relationship with the EU “will have to be negotiated”.

The Labor leader attacked Boris Johnson’s “failed” post-Brexit treaty with Brussels and insisted he would sign a “better” one if he wins the election.

Labour’s manifesto said the party will not rejoin the bloc’s single market or customs union or allow freedom of movement again. However, he also pledges to “deepen ties” with Brussels, raising fears that Sir Keir could renege on some of these Brexit promises.

Sir Keir, who campaigned for a second referendum to reverse Brexit, told LBC: “I think with the deal that we got and that Boris Johnson negotiated, we got a failed deal and that has had an impact.” That is why what you have seen today in our manifesto, as part of our growth plan, is a better agreement with the EU.’

Boris Johnson during the December 2019 general election

Labor leader Keir Starmer launched his party’s manifesto yesterday

Sir Keir added that “not all roads lead to a relationship” with Brussels. However, when asked if his ambition went beyond renegotiating rules on animals and animal products crossing borders, he replied: “Everything will have to be negotiated.” In a sign that he wants to reach a deal on the movement of people, he added that the UK “should do everything possible to make it easier for people to travel on holiday, enter and return to the continent”.

Labour’s manifesto says: ‘We will seek to negotiate a veterinary agreement to avoid unnecessary border checks and help tackle the cost of food; help our artists on tour; and secure a mutual recognition agreement for professional qualifications to help open markets for UK services exporters.

However impactful a veterinary deal may be, it could force Britain to dynamically align with EU rules on animal health, food safety and plants, increasing the risk that it will have to follow the Brussels rulebook in other areas.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: ‘Keir Starmer has confirmed what he has been hinting at for months: that Labor would once again make the UK a rule-maker from Brussels. “He is preparing to betray the Brexit vote, reopen old wounds and achieve his long-standing goal of re-linking the UK to the EU.”

Matthew Lesh of the Institute of Economic Affairs warned that any new deal could end up returning “significant powers to the EU, with the UK expected to adopt rules and decisions without any input from Parliament”.