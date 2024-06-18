Super Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs review: Meet the truly wonderful stray dogs with incredible natural superpowers, writes CHRISTOPHER STEVENS

Super dogs with extraordinary jobs (channel 5)

A pint?! That’s almost a full queue. . . as Tony Hancock would have said, if his dog had been the blood donor instead of him.

Bear the Great Dane regularly donates blood for transfusions to other dogs undergoing surgery. In fact, even an animal as large as Bear can’t give more than a tenth of a liter at a time, but that’s enough to help four other pets.

He is one of the super dogs with extraordinary jobs and is an ideal donor due to his touchy-feely temperament.

Relaxed and gentle, he loves a belly tickle and is happy to lie on the vet’s table with a drawing needle in a vein (without any sedative) as long as he’s getting a lot of fuss.

Bear’s blood helped save a miniature dachshund named Otto from an attack of jaundice. Once the dachshund recovered, his owners reunited the two pets, hoping they would become instant friends.

Jac the springer spaniel (pictured) detects leaks in underground power lines on Channel 5’s Super Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs.

Things didn’t turn out that way. Otto wouldn’t stop barking at Bear, who is ten times his size. That was to be expected, of course: Germans and Danes never got along. It has something to do with the Schleswig-Holstein question.

Equally predictable was how this simple show managed to be informative and adorable at the same time.

Storyteller Mel Giedroyc introduced us to a collection of intelligent stray dogs: rescue dogs, medical dogs, detector dogs, all with natural superpowers.

Bumper the golden retriever has been trained since he was a puppy to sniff out the faint but distinctive odor of Parkinson’s disease long before the first symptoms appear. This allows patients to start treatment much sooner.

And of course this method has the advantage that it is much easier to call a dog than to make an appointment with a GP. If only doctors could be trained to come bounding when you whistle.

Jac the springer spaniel detects leaks in underground power lines. Its pinpoint accuracy avoids the need to dig up entire roads for broken cables.

What exactly Jac can smell was not adequately explained. The electricity is odorless, but apparently there is some kind of liquid in the wire.

This show didn’t address those kinds of details: Nor were we told whether dogs have different blood types, like humans, or whether a man-made scanner could also detect the telltale odor of Parkinson’s and other conditions.

None of that mattered when we met Toby and Amos, a 14-year-old Border terrier and his blind friend, a Staffie. Amos came from a litter at a rescue center and was helpless at first, unable to even find his way to the water bowl.

But Toby took charge and guided the puppy with pushes and hits. Now, when they go for a walk, Toby leads the way and guides Amos around obstacles. It is extraordinary to see the total understanding between the couple.

The little terrier is a self-taught guide dog. This is a sight to reassure all owners: our pets are truly wonderful.