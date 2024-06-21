Summer has FINALLY arrived! Britons will enjoy a 30C heatwave as maps reveal where temperatures will soar (but it’s bad news for hay fever sufferers)

Britain is expected to enjoy a heatwave next week as temperatures rise to 30°C (86°F) after a good weekend as the UK has its first spell of summer weather appropriate.

The Met Office expects conditions in most areas to be good and stable from early next week, although there could be some clouds and light rain tomorrow.

The UK Health and Safety Agency has activated a yellow “heat health alert” in England from next Monday to Thursday, with “potential for significant impacts to be seen across the health and social care sector due to high temperatures.” “.

And improving conditions are not good news for hay fever sufferers either, with pollen levels expected to be “very high” across England until at least next Tuesday.

Today has been dubbed “Hay Day” as it is expected to be the worst day of the year for symptoms such as a runny nose, itchy eyes and even difficulty breathing.

It follows a miserable start to the month that has been blighted by rain and cold weather, with forecasters saying it was the coldest first ten days of June since 2020.

Paddleboarders and canoeists at Old Harry Rocks on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset this morning

A beautiful sunny morning over the fields at Dunsden in the Oxfordshire countryside today

People go for a walk along a footpath this morning on a sunny day in Dunsden, Oxfordshire

Before that, outbreaks of rain will develop in Scotland and Northern Ireland today, before affecting Wales and the west of England later.

But elsewhere, the morning fog will soon lift and the day will be dry with sunshine and high temperatures, with eastern areas particularly warm with up to 25°C (77°F).

The rain band will continue to move eastwards tonight, but clear spells will develop to the west with coastal showers before some early morning showers tomorrow.

However, it will soon clear to the east, leaving most places with bright or sunny spells, although later it will become cloudier from the west with light showers.

Then by Sunday, high pressure will build up bringing dry and sunny conditions and good, stable conditions should spread across the UK early next week.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “After a brief, less established interlude on Friday and Saturday, good conditions will return on Sunday and next week.”

“Across much of the UK this will be accompanied by rising temperatures, with many places reaching 20C by the middle of next week.

Don’t hang clothes outdoors and keep windows closed: tips for hay fever sufferers Asthma + Lung UK has sent MailOnline this advice for readers with hay fever: Avoid hanging clothes outdoors. Pollen particles can stick to clothing when pollen levels are high, meaning if you air dry your clothes, you may be bringing pollen with you. You can reduce pollen levels in your home by drying clothes indoors during pollen season.

Take a shower once you get home if you’ve been out. Pollen can also accumulate on hair, skin, and clothing. So as soon as you get home, put your clothes in the washing machine, leave your shoes at the door and take a shower.

Keep windows and doors closed when pollen levels are high. This way the pollen will not enter as much through the air.

Keep your home clean by regularly vacuuming and wiping down surfaces with a damp cloth, as this not only ensures that pollen is gone, but also keeps dust levels down; Dust can also trigger asthma.

If you have hay fever and take antihistamines, start taking them two to four weeks before symptoms normally begin. This will give you the best protection. You can take antihistamines throughout pollen season.

If you use a steroid nasal spray, start using it one to two weeks before symptoms start.

“It is likely that in some central and southern areas temperatures will approach the values ​​necessary for heat wave conditions.”

The heat wave threshold is reached when a location sees at least three consecutive days of temperatures reaching or exceeding a certain level, which varies by county; for example, it is 28°C (82°F) in London but 25°C (77°F) in Wales.

Armstrong continued: ‘By the middle of next week some parts of the UK may be reaching heatwave thresholds.

“However, whether or not everyone experiences heatwave thresholds, most of the UK will experience the best conditions and highest temperatures so far this year.”

He said western areas will be affected by a weak weather front approaching today and tomorrow, bringing some rain to north-west Scotland.

The Met Office said there is a possibility of some isolated weather stations recording 30 °C (86 °F) “by the middle of next week”.

But forecasters also said nighttime temperatures will be lower, “providing a respite for those struggling with the hot conditions.”

The UK Health and Safety Agency said an “observed increase in mortality across the population” is likely to be seen next week when the heat health alert comes into force, particularly among people over 65. and people with health problems, as well as increased demand for remote healthcare. services.

And internal temperatures in care settings such as hospitals and nursing homes could exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.

Officials added: “There may be an impact on service delivery capacity due to the effects of heat on the workforce and many indoor environments are likely to overheat, creating increased risk for vulnerable people who “They live independently in the community as well as in care settings.”

Meanwhile, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has issued a warning to anyone planning to enter the sea to cool off during the hot weather.

Samantha Hughes, the charity’s national water safety partner at the RNLI, said: “The predicted warm weather will mean we will see more visitors to the coast and we always want people to have fun safely.”

‘Entering water during hot weather can increase the risk of cold water shock due to sudden changes in skin temperature. Enter the water gradually and avoid jumping or diving directly to reduce the risk of cold water shock.

‘If you are thinking of heading to the beach, we recommend visiting one that is supervised and swimming between the red and yellow flags. This is the safest area and is most monitored by lifeguards.’

He also advised anyone who gets into trouble to “Float to Live”, explaining that they should tilt their head back with their ears submerged and try to relax and control their breathing, then use their hands to stay afloat and then call for help or swim. to a safe place if possible.

Met Office pollen forecast for today (left) and tomorrow (right) predicts ‘very high’ levels

Ms Hughes added that in the event of an emergency on the coast, people should call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard, or ask for the fire service if they are near inland waters.

As for hay fever sufferers, the charity Asthma + Lung UK warned people with lung conditions such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to be “very cautious over the next few days as pollen levels they go off.”

In a recent survey by the charity, 47 per cent of people with asthma and 27 per cent of people with COPD said pollen was a trigger for their illness, causing a flare-up of their symptoms such as cough, wheezing , chest tightness and shortness of breath.

It said that between May 28 and June 4 this year there were 1,933 page views of content on its hayfever website, which increased 235 per cent to 6,478 views between June 4 and 11.

Racegoers on day three of Royal Ascot at the racecourse yesterday in the Berkshire sunshine.

Erika Radford, head of health advice at Asthma + Lung UK, told MailOnline today: “Increased pollen levels can be very problematic for people with lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

‘It can make a person’s lung disease symptoms much worse or cause a life-threatening asthma attack or COPD flare. When pollen particles are inhaled, they can cause inflammation in the airways and reach the lungs, making it difficult for people with lung conditions to breathe. “This can be scary.”

But he added that those with a lung disease affected by pollen can take a number of steps to protect themselves.

Ms Radford said: “Using your preventer inhaler every day as prescribed is very important as the medicine reduces swelling and inflammation in the airways.” This means you are less likely to react badly to a trigger like pollen.

A woman sunbathes in Greenwich Park, south-east London, in warm weather yesterday.

‘You should always have your relief inhaler nearby, even when you are at home, in case pollen causes symptoms such as difficulty breathing or chest tightness. Relief inhalers quickly relax the muscles in your airways to help you breathe more easily when symptoms arise.

‘Another thing you can do is take antihistamine medication to relieve hay fever symptoms. Additionally, your GP may prescribe a steroid nasal spray to help reduce the allergic reaction.

He also advised checking pollen and air pollution forecasts every day and “avoiding going outdoors as much as possible on high pollen days.”

The warmest day of the year so far in the UK was on 12 May, when 27.5°C (81.5°F) was recorded in Chertsey, Surrey.

And the hottest day ever recorded in Britain was on July 19, 2022, when Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, reached 40.3°C (104.5°F).

June 2023 was the hottest on record in the UK, with an average temperature of 15.8°C, almost a degree above the month’s previous highs.