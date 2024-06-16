Suella Braverman launches new TikTok account for her general election campaign, however some say the videos are “disturbing.”

Suella Braverman’s new TikTok account has come under fire on social media as users call the video “disturbing.”

The former Minister of the Interior launched her TikTok account three days ago and since then her videos have already obtained thousands of views.

In a video posted yesterday, the Conservative candidate for Fareham and Waterlooville posted a video of herself miming audio from a recent viral video of a mother asking her family if they wanted to go to the Four Seasons Orlando, which earned more than 40 million. views on TikTok.

The video then abruptly cuts to Ms. Braverman strutting toward the camera with Fedde Le Grand’s 2006 club class Let Me Think About It playing in the background.

Since the clip, which has more than 16,000 views on TikTok, was posted, social media users have taken to X to share their thoughts on Ms Braverman’s new digital approach to campaigning.

Kelly Duddridge wrote: “That’s so bad.”

While X user Rob JL claimed seeing Mrs Braverman in her normal clothes was “disturbing”.

Another user said: “That’s possibly one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen…”

Meanwhile, X user Petey simply said: “OMG.”

On TikTok, Ms. Braverman found a few more supportive comments that perhaps came from the more than 300 followers she’s amassed since creating the account.

One user said: ‘Good luck Suella.’

And another described the Conservative candidate as his favorite MP.

Braverman is not the first politician to use TikTok as a campaign tool during early elections.

The Labor Party has focused heavily on the platform so far during the campaign and some of its videos have racked up more than 2 million views.

The group got into trouble for a recent video using a Harry Potter clip, which had to be removed due to copyright infringements.

Nigel Farage has received the most views on the platform so far, with over 12 million likes.

A video of the Reform UK candidate for Clacton singing Eminem’s hit song Without Me has over 5 million views on TikTok at the time of writing.