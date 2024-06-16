Succession star Brian Cox, 78, reveals he is “worried” the SNP will “roll back” Scottish independence in the July 4 general election.

Succession star Brian Cox has revealed he is “worried” the Scottish National Party (SNP) will “roll back” Scottish independence ahead of the general election.

The Dundee-born actor, 78, is a long-time supporter of Scottish independence and has often been an outspoken critic of Brexit.

Asked about political party manifestos on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Cox said the SNP “could be moving away from the notion of independence” before announcing its July 4 election promises on Wednesday.

He added: “I don’t know if Scotland has gone backwards, but I think it’s something that worries me, because I still… believe in independence.”

Cox, who played fearsome patriarch Logan Roy in Succession, said he believes that if Scotland were independent it should be “part of these islands” and cooperate with the rest of the UK.

He added: ‘I think we need a new rate system.

“I don’t believe in the United Kingdom. I think we should have a kind of united federation with these islands, that each… country should be independent, but come together to support the whole, instead of things being dictated, as we saw in Scotland (things are done) in our name, we have very little to say.’

He referred to the referendum in which Scotland voted to remain in Europe, while the majority of the United Kingdom voted to leave.

Cox also said that “the main thing is… it’s still the demon we don’t talk about, which is Brexit,” before citing economic figures.

He added: “It seems to me that we are still suffering from it and we haven’t done anything about it.”

“So when we talk about other things, we can’t really talk in terms of where we are because we are suffering from Brexit.”

Cox said if he were a Conservative voter he would be worried about UK Reform leader Nigel Farage as he claimed the Clacton parliamentary candidate is “really ruining that party”.

He called the other manifestos released last week “same old as usual.”

Cox added: “My feeling is that we need to get rid of the current Government.” That’s the most important thing as far as I’m concerned.

‘And I think right now it’s very… I don’t know, I just wish I could be clearer about what’s going on and I’m not.

‘And I don’t have a clue what’s what and who’s who; I have an idea of ​​who’s against it… but I’m not understanding enough about where we’re supposed to go, particularly in relation to poverty, particularly in relation to caring for the working class, and I feel that the working class (It has been) a systematic avoidance for a long, long time.”

An SNP spokesperson said: ‘As the largest political party – and pro-independence party – in Scotland, the SNP will continue to help people across the country and champion a better Scotland with independence.

“In the face of further cuts to public services, Brexit and the cost of living crisis, voting SNP in the general election is an opportunity for people in Scotland to make their voices heard – which is why page one, line one of the SNP manifesto will say “vote SNP so Scotland becomes an independent country”.