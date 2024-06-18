Sturgeon may be ITV’s election night pundit, but all I want to see is her face when she realizes her fight for independence is finally over.

A general election is hard work at the best of times and totally exhausting when it doesn’t go your way. It’s not easy when you have to move on but you feel like the audience has tuned out.

Of all the elections I can remember, this campaign is particularly brutal.

The hope, inspiration and positivity that political parties need to present is missing. I completely understand why so many people are fed up with politicians and just want this all to end now.

The one thing the entire country can probably agree on is that we all have summer vacations to go ahead and enjoy, as soon as this group gets off our screens.

But I am writing to you today because I want to make sure you know that it is still very important that you use your vote wisely.

Voters can take their smug look off the SNP on election night

There are still several weeks left in this campaign, but in the next few days mail-in ballots will arrive and you will be able to voice your opinion on the issues that are most important to you.

For some of you, that will be the education and future opportunities available to your children and grandchildren. For others, it will be the frustratingly long waiting times for a GP appointment or the shocking lack of resources that the NHS’s fantastic frontline staff must contend with.

Your thoughts might revolve around who is best at fixing local roads, creating good local jobs, or perhaps something specific to your local area.

Our economy and public services are struggling so badly that any number of vital issues could be the most important to you.

But if the SNP wins, none of their top priorities will matter. Nationalist parliamentarians will not focus on the issues that really matter to them. We all know what they will obsess over: independence above all else.

That is why your vote is necessary to prevent the SNP from winning.

When I went toe-to-toe with Nicola Sturgeon in the 2016 election, it was to stop the SNP dividing the UK, and I know thousands of people across Scotland voted for me and my party for that reason.

Now, almost a decade later, the SNP is still at it. They are still pushing for the powers to take Scotland out of the UK, while overlooking the important issues that people really want time spent on: growing our economy, controlling NHS waiting lists, raising educational standards . and make our communities safer.

John Swinney himself has said it. He has said independence will be “page one, line one” of the SNP manifesto.

That’s what he wants this election to be about. He has clearly stated that he will claim every seat the SNP wins as a “mandate” to achieve independence.

The SNP has been a disaster for Scotland and it will only get worse unless we all act to stop them. Every seat the SNP won would be heralded by them as another milestone on the road to independence.

We cannot afford to allow that to happen. We simply cannot allow the SNP to divert attention from all the issues that really matter.

Let’s be honest, I know a lot of people are unhappy with the state of politics not just in Scotland but across the UK and, frankly, I’m one of them.

But you have to ask: how would electing more SNP MPs help any of that?

The fact is that this is what elections in Scotland are about. It’s about whether the SNP wins or not, and more nationalist MPs would only make things worse, not better. And there is no doubt the SNP could still win in key seats across the country. Many people think that this cannot happen, but that is simply incorrect. The danger is very real.

The SNP is down, but it is not out. We know for a fact that their national HQ in Edinburgh is pouring money and resources into seats from the Borders to the North East where there is a direct fight between Scots

The Conservatives and the SNP. You can be sure that many nationalist voters will be convinced at the last minute to go out and vote with a rallying cry for independence from John Swinney.

That might be enough to cross the line and get enough votes to win many seats.

So, to prevent that from happening there is only one thing to do. Only a vote for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party in key seats across Scotland can stop the election of an SNP candidate.

I know that this time some people might be tempted to vote for other parties, or perhaps not to vote at all. Please don’t do it because the stakes are too high.

Your vote is a powerful thing. It can really change the course of an entire country, and not using it can do the same. If pro-UK voters do not use postal voting or stay at home, then nationalists who go to the polls will win.

And if pro-UK votes are wasted on parties that simply can’t win here – like the Reform Party – it will be those who want to see the UK divided who will celebrate July 5.

This election is a great opportunity for pro-UK voters. It’s the opportunity we’ve been waiting for for the last decade. We can finally get rid of the SNP in seats across Scotland. We can put an end to their demands for independence… forever.

We can finally move Scotland forward and away from the divisive independence debate, once and for all.

The SNP is convinced that July 4 will be its “independence day”. But you can do it on the day Scotland is free of the SNP. That’s the prize on offer if you vote Scottish Conservatives in key seats. Let’s think for a moment about what could happen if it were the other way around.

On election night, Nicola Sturgeon already agreed to appear on your television screens as a commentator and panellist.

Can you imagine how infuriating it will be if we have to watch her celebrate SNP victories? How quickly do you think you would turn those victories into a debate about independence and a demand for the SNP to have its way?

I don’t want to give him that satisfaction. I want to turn on the television that night and see his face when he realizes that his fight for independence is over.

So this is a personal appeal to you to use your vote to beat the SNP. Don’t leave your postal ballot on the kitchen counter and forget about it. Don’t throw it away because you’re sick of all the politicians. Let’s not miss this opportunity.

The opportunity for Scotland to leave the SNP behind is too good to miss. Preventing an SNP victory in key seats across Scotland really requires your vote for the Scottish Conservatives.

It’s as simple as that.