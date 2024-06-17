Students returning home from university for the summer holidays “could cost the Conservatives up to 35 seats” after Rishi Sunak called the first July general election since 1945.

Students returning home from university for the summer holidays could cost the Conservatives up to 35 seats in the general election, according to new analysis.

A study by the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) revealed a number of constituencies where returning students could “turn the tide” on July 4.

These seats include Tatton, which is being defended by cabinet minister Esther McVey, and Surrey Heath, previously held by Michael Gove.

The study found 35 constituencies, all won by the Conservatives in 2019, where the number of returning students could exceed the projected size of the majority there in a recent large seat-by-seat survey by YouGov.

In West Suffolk, which was previously held by former Conservative Health Secretary Matt Hancock, around 1,200 students could return for the summer holidays.

Similarly, 1,600 students could return to Mid Sussex and 2,000 to Surrey Heath.

Hepi suggested that most students will vote at home because this year’s elections will take place during summer vacation and because most students are only registered at home.

The study said: ‘Returning students are likely to make a difference in these new fringes, particularly where the Labor Party is the main challenger.

“But the impact depends on some unknown factors: how many students return before the election, how many vote (projected at around 68 per cent) and how many vote for Labour, the Lib Dems or other parties.”

Before this year, the last general election held in July saw a landslide victory for the Labor Party which saw Clement Attlee come to power to overthrow Winston Churchill in 1945.

Josh Freeman, policy director at Hepi and author of the analysis, said: “The 2024 general election will be unusual.

‘The most recent elections have been held during term time, giving the Labor Party large majorities in constituencies with many student voters.

‘But in 2024, many of these students will return home.

“Some of them happen to be once-safe seats that the Conservatives are now rushing to defend.”

Chloe Field, vice-president of higher education at the National Union of Students (NUS), said: “By calling an election at a time when young people are highly politicised, highly engaged and desperate for change, the Prime Minister could have handed over student voters not only hold the keys to university cities but to the country.

“And now it is up to all politicians to take note and make us a compelling offer: bring back living grants, control rents, abolish tuition fees and give young people some hope and a reason to vote enthusiastically.”