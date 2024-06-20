Stormy Daniels reveals the strange reason she became a porn star on the Daily Mail’s Everything I Know About Me podcast

Stormy Daniels has admitted her sordid past extends far beyond her tryst with Donald Trump, as she revealed her strange motivations for getting into adult entertainment.

The porn star, 45, said she never planned to start her career as a stripper, but did so for the first time in 1996 “so I could feed my horse.”

“I made more money from two songs than I did in a week shoveling horse manure,” he said, revealing all in the Daily Mail’s exclusive podcast. Everything I know about myself.

Daniels, fresh from testimony in Trump’s historic hush money trial, offers a relentless account of her life in the industry, from watching a fellow stripper get set on fire to convincing her daughter she was a spy.

Stormy Daniels with Donald Trump in 2006, at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course, where they met. Now she’s telling her side of the story on the Daily Mail’s Everything I Know About Me podcast.

The hit series looks at the lives of the world’s most famous faces, with Daniels being the first to appear in the US.

In the first episode, which aired June 11, Stormy revealed why she thinks Melania “knows I’m telling the truth” about her affair with Trump.

He also brought to light his role in the trial and his frustrations over the many misconceptions that arose from it.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has unexpectedly become one of the most famous women in America, as a key witness in the first criminal prosecution of a former president.

She told jurors how the Trump campaign paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about their affair during the 2016 election.

Stormy Daniels leaves the New York Supreme Court after testifying on May 9, 2024

The adult actress will tell her deeply personal story and reveal all about her relationships with the man who could be in the White House again in the Daily Mail’s exclusive podcast, Everything I Know About Me.

At the time of their alleged affair, Trump was a reality TV star and billionaire real estate developer, and was preparing to become a father for the fifth time, as Melania was pregnant with their son Barron.

While Trump denies ever meeting Daniels, she says they first met at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, before he invited her to dinner in his penthouse suite.

Daniels claims she unfortunately slept with Trump, but says she blocked out the memory and described it in her blockbuster testimony as leaving her “staring at the ceiling.”

Daniels is now trying to set the record straight with his side of the story and a raw account of how he became one of the most divisive figures in the US.