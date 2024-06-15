Steve Clarke involved in touchline row with assistant coach during Scotland’s woeful 5-1 defeat to Germany in Euro 2024 opener… as coach rages at reporters at conference press: “Is that a serious question?”

Steve Clarke has rubbished speculation of a backstage row after he was seen exchanging angry views with assistant coach Austin MacPhee during Scotland’s woeful 5-1 defeat to Germany.

The Tartan Army were unable to get their German adventure off to a good start when Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz broke the deadlock on Friday afternoon in Munich after just 10 minutes of play.

Jamal Musiala doubled the host nation’s lead less than 10 minutes later, before Scotland’s fortunes took a turn for the worse with Ryan Porteous’ red card following a harsh challenge on German captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Kai Havertz scored the resulting penalty, before Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can, both coming off the bench, added to the haul for Julian Nagelsman’s side in their opening Euro 2024 clash.

Although Scotland were able to take cold consolation with an Antonio Rudiger own goal to see the match end 5-1, tempers probably flared on the touchline, and Clarke and his assistant were caught on camera apparently in the middle of a dispute.

Steve Clarke (foreground) was caught appearing to punish assistant coach Austin MacPhee

The Scottish manager offered a slightly irritating response when asked about the incident.

Scotland gave Germany the biggest opening victory in European Championship history

While the spark of the disagreement was not shown to viewers on ITV, commentator Sam Matterface claimed: “It all stemmed from a disappointing Scotland free-kick and there was a bit of an argument in the Scotland technical area between Steve Clarke and Austin MacPhee. Clarke wanted them to use that set piece better.

His co-commentator Ally McCoist added: ‘You would have thought so. It’s an opportunity to get the ball into the opponent’s area and give yourself a chance.

“If you want to get a foothold in the game or give yourself any kind of opportunity, you need to get the ball into the box.” And since the game is reduced to ten men, the best opportunity to do so is on a set piece.

But Clarke quickly dismissed concerns of a divide between him and his staff when asked about the incident after the final whistle.

‘Is that a serious question?’ The Scotland manager said after a brief hesitation during his post-match press conference.

‘We are ok. I don’t even remember it. We’re ok.’

MacPhee (far left) also works for Aston Villa as a set piece coach when not on international duty.

After a disappointing first result, Scotland have five days to recover and prepare for their next match against Hungary.

Jack Hendry urged his team not to get too down on themselves ahead of possibly their toughest test of the group stage, stressing it was important to keep their spirits up with two games left to play.

“Obviously it’s an extremely disappointing result and probably because of the way it came about,” the defender said at the end of the game. “Now we have to focus on the next games.

‘Anything is possible, you should never get too depressed. Germany is a very good team. We have to dust ourselves off and move on.

“We’ll look at what went wrong when we get back to base camp and try to make sure that doesn’t happen in the next two games.” I don’t think we can be too critical of ourselves given we have two games left.

Scotland has until Wednesday to dust itself off and prepare for the second round of Group A

“As footballers, we always analyze matches, so for us now it is extremely important to get to the bottom of how that result came about.” We’ll learn from it and hopefully give a better impression of ourselves in the next game. Games come quickly, this one will be swept under the rug pretty quickly.

“When you go down to 10 men against a top team like Germany, it will never be great. We have come this far because we are a strong nation. We stick together and we can’t let a result like this get us down.”