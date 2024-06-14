STEPHEN GLOVER: This empty, discouraging document is so threadbare it’s almost funny. I give it three years before Labor is as hated as the Conservatives are now.

As I listened to Sir Keir Starmer’s speech yesterday, I wondered how long it will take for the country to hate Labor as much as it now hates the Tories.

That assumes Labor will win a large majority on July 4, as polls suggest.

How long will it take? Two years? Three? Of course, we cannot be sure when disappointment will appear. We can only be sure that it will be so.

The Labor manifesto unveiled by Sir Keir promises a break from the Tory past of “chaos” and an exciting future, although it provides scant details on how this wonderful state of affairs will be achieved.

Someone holds the Labor Party’s election manifesto leaflet during its launch… but it remains firmly closed.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre) poses with his manifesto with other members of the Shadow Cabinet.

Star and deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner smiles at the launch in Manchester.

In particular, the manifesto is presented as a program for wealth creation. However, it offers no policy that would convince reasonable people that new wealth will be created.

A plausible policy would have been to reduce taxes, since developed countries with lower tax rates tend to have higher economic growth. We are taxed higher than at any time since World War II, which helps explain why the economy is sclerotic.

Earlier this week, the Conservatives announced an annual tax cut of £17 billion – a significant amount – which will largely be paid for by cutting growing spending on social care for people of working age.

But Labor is not proposing any tax cuts and certainly not envisaging reductions in spending. The party is openly planning tax rises, albeit only modest ones, raising £8.5bn over five years, a minuscule proportion of total tax revenue.

However, at the same time, the manifesto includes a long list of commitments, including 40,000 additional NHS appointments per week, 6,500 new “expert” teachers, 8,500 new mental health staff, more than 3,000 new nurseries, etc. .

Unions say all these policies come at a cost, but many are likely to be more expensive. For example, it is estimated that the more than 3,000 new nurseries will cost just £35 million, which equates to £11,166 per nursery. How is that possible?

Mental health support for each school in England (there are around 24,000) is estimated at just £175 million, while “offering work experience and careers advice to all (italics mine) young people” will supposedly set back the Exchequer of only £. 85 million.

The manifesto offers a huge variety of new projects at costs that smack of fantasy economics. And they make fun of Liz Truss! Either a Labor government will not provide these services or, more likely, will seek additional tax revenue.

Furthermore, there are likely to be demands for more money for which Labor has not budgeted. He has not committed to matching the Conservatives’ promise to increase defense spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030. Either Sir Keir Starmer will leave Britain dangerously defenseless at a time of international crisis, or much will have to be found more money. .

Labour’s solution to this problem is greater economic growth (Sir Keir absurdly claimed his is “the party of wealth creation”), but the manifesto’s suggestions for how this growth will be achieved are almost comically threadbare.

They include relaxed planning regulations (not easy to achieve) and vague promises about “a new partnership with business to drive growth everywhere”. Oh, and there will be “a new agreement for workers.”

The hollowness of the party’s thinking was illuminated yesterday morning in an interview with its campaign coordinator, Pat McFadden, on Radio 4’s Today programme. He claimed that greater growth could be achieved because the last Labor government had managed to achieve it.

But so did other advanced economies at the time. Since the 2008 financial crisis, most European countries have also been hit by low growth and, like Britain, have increased their tax burdens, especially to pay off debts incurred during the pandemic.

The Labor Party says that because it oversaw respectable growth between 1997 and 2008, it can produce it again. But why? The world has changed. Invoking the past is not a credible plan for achieving future growth.

Based on the policies outlined in its manifesto, a Labor government would not improve Britain’s economic performance and would therefore be forced to raise new taxes to pay for its ambitious plans. In fact, he would say that this result is safe.

I suppose we should believe the assurances from Sir Keir and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves that they will not increase income tax, national insurance or VAT. That, at least, is his intention. However, remember that under the Conservative plans, which Labor will not change, income tax will increase in the coming years because the thresholds are frozen until 2027/28.

When asked about capital gains tax or property taxes, neither Sir Keir nor Mrs Reeves ever took

the opportunity to deny that they will rise. Of course they will. Anyone who doubts this is being fatally naive.

The overall tax burden is certain to rise to record levels under the Labor government. This will be an antidote to the economic growth that

Sir Keir Starmer absurdly claims to be a champion.

Perhaps his administration will be forced to cut government spending to avoid panic in bond markets. Otherwise, I hope we move forward, as we have done in recent years, although it will almost certainly be worse. We face a bleak future if the Labor Party wins.

Sir Keir claims to be selling wealth creation and economic growth, but in reality he is selling decline. If he were in business, he would be prosecuted under the Trade Descriptions Act.

That’s why I think disappointment will come soon. Of course, it’s not just about the economy. Sir Keir’s proposals to control immigration, legal and illegal, are ridiculously vague. Anyone who believes that ships crossing the English Channel will disappear during his term is gullible.

However, widespread disillusionment would not inevitably mean a one-term Labor government. Sir Keir must hope that giving votes to 16- and 17-year-olds – an overtly sinister and self-serving promise – will keep him in power. Conservative rebels will have to act together to unseat even a failed Labor government.

This is an empty and discouraging manifesto. Despite Sir Keir’s rhetoric, he only offers more decline. The British people must hate the Conservatives very much if they are willing to be fooled by such vacuities.

There is still time, of course. Twenty days. We can only pray that, at the last moment, voters decide to forgive the Conservatives for their mistakes and finally come to their senses.