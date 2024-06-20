STEPHEN GLOVER: Keir Starmer is involved in a giant hoax against voters, so why doesn’t Rishi take the fight to the Labor leader? What do you have to lose?

How tough is Rishi Sunak? It is difficult enough to resign as chancellor in July 2022 and cause the demise of his patron, Boris Johnson.

However, during this campaign Sunak has not been harsh. He has been resilient and hard-working but, like his party, he has failed to address the main issue of the election: Sir Keir Starmer.

When the Prime Minister launched the process four weeks ago, I had my doubts about the timing. Wouldn’t it have been preferable to wait until the fall, when the economy will be stronger? However, I welcomed the prospect of Sunak going toe-to-toe with the Labor leader and shedding light on his staggering inconsistencies.

He hasn’t done it. Sir Keir may have been exposed as a stealth tax collector planning to hit the well-off (and quite possibly the not-so-well-off) with higher taxes on capital gains and property taxes.

But that’s just one part. The bigger picture is Sir Keir himself. No major political leader in modern times has changed his mind so frequently in such a short period. He is a politician’s weather vane, who goes from the hard left to the soft left, to the hard left and back to the soft left. Rishi has shown little interest in these amazing twists.

How tough is Rishi Sunak (pictured)? It is difficult enough to resign as chancellor in July 2022 and cause the demise of his patron, Boris Johnson.

However, during this campaign Sunak has not been harsh. He has been resilient and hard-working but, like his party, has failed to address the election’s main issue: Sir Keir Starmer (pictured).

People can forgive Sir Keir for his Trotskyist views in his twenties, when, by his own recollection, he was a republican. If we were all hanged for things we said and did as young adults, there would be gallows all over the country.

As he became a successful lawyer, Starmer moved to the right, and by the time he became Director of Public Prosecutions in 2008, he had moved to the soft left. This was how they presented it when he was elected deputy in 2015.

However, she happily joined new far-left leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, although moderate Labor MPs such as Yvette Cooper, Liz Kendall and Rachel Reeves refused to do so. When Corbyn was challenged for the leadership in 2016, Starmer repudiated him, only to rejoin the shadow cabinet after the grizzled old fool had beaten the coup attempt.

For the next three years, Starmer was a loyal Corbynista. He did not oppose the rising wave of anti-Semitism. He also did not question the higher taxes proposed in the party’s 2017 and 2019 manifestos. He was a fellow traveler of the far left. He even described Corbyn as his “friend”, a compliment rarely uttered by one politician about another.

In one area, Brexit, he went further than his leader and advocated a second referendum, which was an attempt to repudiate the largest democratic vote in our history.

Why doesn’t Rishi challenge him for this huge, intentional betrayal when they meet tonight in a debate with other leaders, and next Wednesday, when the two of them will be alone? I hope the Prime Minister has not been advised to never mention Brexit.

In 2019, as we know, the Labor Party suffered its most abject defeat since 1935. Now Sir Keir seeks to distance himself from this debacle by saying he knew the party would lose. Why, then, did he campaign so enthusiastically for a Labor victory?

I do not believe you. I think he is trying to find an excuse for having supported Jeremy Corbyn. It is a dishonorable ploy. He claims to have had no faith in the policies he once advocated. What kind of man admits that?

The duplicities continued. When he stood for the Labor Party leadership in 2020, Starmer did so on a platform that was practically Corbynist, advocating the scrapping of student tuition fees and “common ownership” of most privatized industries.

Once elected, the new Labor leader embarked on another change of political course, abandoning most of his commitments and trying to make himself attractive to disenchanted Conservatives. Perhaps the culmination of this dance of insincere love was a newspaper article last December in which he pretended to admire Margaret Thatcher.

There’s a question here, and one that Rishi and the Conservatives should be asking themselves if they had any sense: why should voters have confidence in Labour’s 2024 manifesto, given that Sir Keir tore up the manifesto on which he was elected leader of your party just four years ago? years ago?

The man is a serial chameleon. No, that’s an insult to chameleons. What does he really believe? Does he believe in anything more than the acquisition of power by any means?

What does Rishi have to lose? As things stand, he is likely to be seen as the prime minister responsible for the worst Tory defeat in history. It may not be too late if he fights. At worst, he will be defeated with honor. The elusive, opaque and politically changeable Sir Keir Starmer is the biggest issue in this election. Let’s finally address it

Economist John Maynard Keynes famously said, “When the facts change, I change my mind.” What are you doing, sir? Of course, we all change our minds and we may not even be entirely sure what we think about some things. But Sir Keir Starmer’s mind-boggling inconsistencies are of a different order.

If he were 25, one could forgive him for cutting and changing so much. But she is 61 years old. At 50 years old he zigzagged along the political track in both directions. A man should have established beliefs at that age if he wants to inspire trust and respect.

Except, it seems, if he wants to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Is it possible that voters hate the Conservative Party so much that they don’t care who they choose to replace it? They are like homeowners who want to get rid of a dishonest builder who has overcharged and botched the job. It doesn’t occur to them that the guy who shows up at the front door with a sledgehammer in his hand could be much worse.

And yet there are signs that some people have doubts about Sir Keir. His personal ratings, although much better than Sunak’s, are not as stellar as they should be, given his party’s huge lead in the polls. A recent YouGov poll suggested that one in three have a favorable opinion of the Labor leader, but around half still have a negative opinion.

Elsewhere there are signs of misgivings. At last week’s leadership debate in Grimsby, the audience chuckled after a questioner said Sir Keir “was more like a political robot”. On Nick Ferrari’s LBC show on Tuesday, there were a number of skeptical listeners. As expected, they were met with the usual wall of Starmer waffles.

Why don’t Rishi and other Conservatives take the fight to the Labor leader and reflect on his far-left past, his opportunism and his lack of lasting principles? You would think that such weaknesses were a gift to them, but they won’t accept it.

Sunak was ready to plunge the knife into Boris’s back, yet he is reluctant to go for his opponent’s jugular. Surely, if you crave the highest position, you must be able to show political aggression. Sir Keir Starmer is involved in a gigantic hoax against the British public, and the Tories are letting him get away with it.

What does Rishi have to lose? As things stand, he is likely to be seen as the prime minister responsible for the worst Tory defeat in history. It may not be too late if he fights. At worst, he will be defeated with honor.

The elusive, opaque and politically changeable Sir Keir Starmer is the biggest issue in this election. Let’s finally address it.