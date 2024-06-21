Stay home, protect the NHS, save your wives! Marriages soar 12 per cent after more couples walked down the aisle after coronavirus lockdowns were lifted.

Marriages soared 12 percent after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

More than 240,000 marriages will take place in England and Wales in 2022, 12.3 percent more than in 2019.

This contrasts with the decline in marriage in recent decades. The 2022 figure was still well below that of 1992, when 311,564 ceremonies were held.

Experts say the sudden rise can be attributed to people delaying marriage during lockdown as many couples choose to simply live together rather than formally marry during the current Covid restrictions.

The number of marriages is expected to decline again in 2023 amid the cost of living crisis, said Sarah Jane Boon of law firm Charles Russell Speechlys.

Pandemic restrictions in March 2020 put weddings on hold, and restrictions on gatherings and mask-wearing will last well into 2021.

In 2022 there were a total of 239,037 opposite-sex marriages, in addition to 7,800 same-sex marriages, increases of 12.2 percent and 15.9 percent from 2019, the Times reported.

The rise in marriage was most marked in Monmouthshire, Wales, where 67.4 per cent more couples married.

At the other end of the scale was Haringey, north of London, where marriages fell by 51.1 per cent between 2019 and 2022.

But marriages are expected to fall again in 2023 amid the cost of living crisis and a rise in cohabiting couples.

Figures confirm that people are also waiting longer before getting married, with the average age for opposite-sex marriage being 32.7 years for men and 31.2 years for women, the highest ages registered.

A record number of couples, 90%, said they had lived together before getting married.

But rather than the “death of marriage,” cohabitation is considered a type of “trial marriage,” says Madeleine Hailey, senior associate in Family Law at Hall Brown.

Saturday, July 30, was statistically the most popular day in 2022 to get married, with 3,608 ceremonies being held on that date.