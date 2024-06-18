Star Dario G’s heartbreaking last post revealed just weeks before his death aged 53 as tributes pour in for ’90s icon

’90s pop legend Dario G shared a heartbreaking final post on Instagram in which he vowed to beat his cancer just weeks before his tragic death.

The DJ, whose real name is Paul Spencer, lost his battle with the disease at age 53, it was announced in a statement on Monday as tributes posed for the ’90s icon.

Paul rose to fame as part of Cheshire dance trio Dario G and revealed his rectal cancer diagnosis to his followers last summer.

Taking to Instagram three weeks ago, she shared a beaming snap from her hospital bed sharing a health update with her fans.

Writing: ‘I’m out! At last. Has anything interesting happened in the outside world in the last month? “I know you all have been showing me overwhelming support, love and strength.”

He continued: ‘And many others like me. I hope and pray that everyone has the best opportunity. Thank you. “I am now infection-free, but I feel like I already have the energy to get through this completely in the coming stages, although some rest and recovery time would be appreciated.”

The DJ received tributes from YouTuber Stevo Timothy, Capital Breakfast’s Chris Stark and record producer Sigala, who hailed him as a “star”.

The statement announcing Paul’s passing read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer today.”

“He was positive until the end, but this was a battle he could no longer fight.” He leaves a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people.

“He will be sadly missed by all who loved him. Our great star shines: K, A and H xxx.’

YouTuber Stevo Timothy took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay tribute to his “good friend” Paul.

He wrote: ‘I have just received news that the legend that is Darío G has unfortunately passed on to the other kingdom. The rave scene has lost a giant, from the ‘Paris Carnival’ that became synonymous with the ’98 World Cup to the glorious ‘Sunchyme’. But more than that, he was Paul, he was a friend and a good friend.

‘I first met him when he came to our show in Manchester and I was amazed by his warmth, his kindness and his caring nature. Since then we met countless times in Ireland and the UK and each time he was a consummate gentleman.

The DJ has documented his diagnosis on

‘On stage he was a ball of energy with his favorite trumpet singing the tunes at the top of his lungs. We spoke just a few weeks ago and his positivity was incredible. He never lost that good character despite his illness and what the world threw at him.

‘I will miss you Paul, in a world of egos, narcissism and attitudes, you were the epitome of kindness. I hope they let you blow your trumpet in heaven.

Capital Breakfast host Christ Stark shared one of Paul’s songs while paying tribute to him, saying: “Simply one of the loveliest, most supportive and brilliantly creative people I’ve ever met.” Paul Spencer.

‘If you have a few minutes. Play this out loud and think of all the good things in life. This will bring smiles forever, friend.’

BBC radio presenter Phil Taggart wrote: ‘What sad news about the passing of Paul Spencer (Dario G). He fought his illness hard. BREAKDOWN.’

Liverpool FC Matchday DJ George Sephton said: “If you’ve been to Anfield you will have heard the wonderful electro-pop version of Ring of Fire. It was created by the talented Dario G.

‘It was actually my friend Paul Spencer. A lovely guy who I am sorry to say passed away today at the age of 52. RIP Paul.’

DJ Sigala commented on the post announcing his death saying, “That’s so sad.” A true inspiration, he brought joy to so many people ☀️ and he will live on forever through his music.

‘Paul has said to me many times over the last year, “Go get yourself checked out,” so I’m passing that on to anyone reading this, as I’m sure he would want me to. Our health should be more of a priority! We will miss him very much. Sending love to his family, rest in peace friend xx.’

Radio presenter Mistajam said: ‘Sending love and deepest condolences to his friends and family. Rest in peace, thanks for the music.’

The musician shared the sad news with his fans on Twitter, but promised that he will “stay positive” as he prepares to discuss next steps with doctors.

Paul (pictured in 2001) was part of the pop trio Dario G, and although the group has since disbanded, he continues to perform under his stage name.

Posting an image from a recent performance, Darío wrote: “It’s hard to write this. I just found out I have stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver. That’s also very hard to read, I’m sure.

But I’ll do my best. Stay positive, because I am. Always. I will see the doctors on Friday to discuss next steps.

She ended her post with ‘#f**kcancer’ and a four-leaf clover emoji.

After sharing the diagnosis, Paul was inundated with messages of support, with one writing: “Sending you all my love.”

A second said: “Stay Strong,” while a third wrote: “I’m so sorry.” Sending you all my love xx.’

In April, Paul shared an update on his condition, writing, “I’m a fighter, but this is a fight.” I appreciated his love, prayers, healing energy and vibrations.

‘A cure would also be very helpful 🙂 Currently in hospital for acute pain. Radiotherapy next week.

‘We are also thinking about future therapies. Thank you all. Only happy thoughts please. Happy.’

Rectal cancer is a disease in which cancer cells form in the tissues of the rectum and signs may include blood in the stool, irregular bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, or change in appetite.

Stage four cancer is where the cancer has spread from where it started to another organ in the body and is often called secondary cancer.

When caught early, rectal cancer is relatively treatable.

Paul was previously part of the electronic music trio known as Dario G, and their house track Sunchyme reached number two on the charts.

The song’s iconic video featured dancers in safari outfits and matching makeup.

While the trio has since disbanded, Paul continues to perform under his stage name.

Most recently, Paul took to the stage for the Biggest 90s Disco, which featured other music legends such as Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Haddaway and Phats & Small.

Snaps from his recent performances showed Paul delighting crowds at venues across the UK playing electric piano and performing Sunchyme.

In 1997, Dario G reached number five on the charts with his next single Carnaval de Paris, which later became the official song of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, which was held in France.