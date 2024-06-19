Special Delivery: Woman finds COBRA tipster in her Amazon package after ordering Xbox controller

An Amazon customer got more than he bargained for when his new Xbox controller arrived with a venomous snake hidden inside the package.

The unusual incident occurred on Sunday in Bengaluru, in the state of Karnataka, in southern India.

Posting a video of the snake, which was identified as a highly venomous spectacled cobra, the unfortunate customer, a software engineer named Tanvi, simply stated: “I ordered an Xbox controller from Amazon and received a free snake!”

The video, which went viral and has been viewed 14,000 times. shows the Amazon package placed in a bucket, with the small snake tangled in black tape.

On Tuesday, he followed up his thoughts on the incident with a reddit post, which criticized Amazon for its ‘security failure’ for both her and the delivery person, who directly delivered the package to her and her partner.

She wrote in her post: ‘We ordered an Xbox controller 2 days ago from Amazon and received a live snake in the package.

‘The package was delivered directly to us by the delivery man (he did not leave it outside). We live on Sarjapur Road and captured the entire incident on camera, plus we have eyewitnesses.

“The snake has been identified as a possible spectacled cobra (Naja Naja), a highly venomous snake species indigenous to Karnataka.”

Fortunately for the couple, the snake got stuck to the packing tape and was unable to get out of the box or cause any damage.

However, they claim they were forced to place the box inside a red bin and “handle the situation on our own in the middle of the night,” while Amazon’s customer service team put them on hold for “more than two hours”.

Tanvi wrote: ‘We got a full refund but what do we get for risking our lives here with a highly venomous snake?

‘This is clearly a safety breach caused solely by Amazon’s negligence and poor transportation/storage hygiene and supervision.

‘Where is the responsibility for such a serious lack of security?’

Tanvi said she is seeking legal advice on compensation for the incident.

Spectacled cobras, which are a protected species, are native to the Indian subcontinent and one of the four species responsible for the majority of snakebite cases in India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 5 million snake bites occur in India every year, causing up to 2.7 million people to develop envenoming, a potentially fatal disease caused by the venom.

Published reports suggest that between 81,000 and 138,000 deaths occur each year, while poisonings cause up to 400,000 amputations and other permanent disabilities, although the WHO believes this figure may be underestimated.

Many who saw Tanvi’s post on X posted their reactions.

One user joked: “Buy 1 get 1 free,” while another said: “I guess you bought it on Amazon… not Amazon.” Economic times reports.

In a statement to MailOnline, Amazon India said: ‘The safety of our customers, employees and associates is a top priority for us.

“We take all customer complaints seriously and are investigating this incident.”