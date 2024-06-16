Spain’s impressive 136-cap record BROKEN with 3-0 win over Croatia as Euro 2024 losers get off to a winning start with new tactical approach

One of Spain’s most impressive records was broken in their Euro 2024 opener against Croatia, despite claiming a convincing 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Goals from Real Madrid’s Álvaro Morata, Fabián Ruiz and Dani Carvajal made the difference as Spain began its European Championship campaign in the best possible way.

Meanwhile, it was a difficult afternoon for the aging Croatian midfield led by 38-year-old Luka Modric, who struggled to cause concern among Spain’s defensive ranks, but managed to end a long-standing record.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente’s approach against Croatia saw his team work heavily on the counterattack, in a striking change to the country’s famous tiki-taka tactic of possession-based build-up play.

Croatia enjoyed much more of the ball than they would have expected before kick-off and finished the match with a higher possession statistic.

Spain had just 47 percent of the ball compared to Croatia’s 53 percent, meaning it was the first time in 136 matches that they did not have the majority of possession in a match.

The last time something like this happened was in Spain’s 2008 European Championship final over Germany, in which former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres scored the winning goal.

Spanish fans will be hoping history repeats itself as they try to overcome their underdog status with a team full of potential but lacking experience.

Barcelona winger Yamine Lamal is the youngest member of the team, aged just 16 years and 338 days, and his starting role against Croatia made him the youngest figure in the competition.

There were no signs of nerves from the Barcelona prodigy, who was a constant threat to the Croatian defense throughout and registered a smart assist for Carvajal’s goal on the stroke of half-time.

Spain coach De la Fuente described his praise for the teenager after the match, praising his “incredible” ability at such a young age.

“They are young players, especially Lamine, he is a young boy, with incredible talent that only the chosen ones have,” he said.

“They have a gift from God, very few players have these qualities.”