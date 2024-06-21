Southwest Boeing 737 falls 500 feet from Oakland neighborhood, setting off emergency alarms and terrifying residents who feared it would crash into their homes.

A Boeing 737 plane suddenly fell less than 500 feet above the ground over Oklahoma, terrifying residents who feared the plane would crash.

South west Airlines Flight 4069 was still nine miles from Will Rogers World Airport shortly after midnight Wednesday, when records show it plunged between 400 and 500 feet while flying over a high school in Yukon City.

Doorbell camera footage showed the Boeing 737 MAX-8 hovering over the houses, before flying out of frame.

A resident was startled awake by the plane’s engine and wondered if the plane was prepared for a collision.

“It woke me up and I thought it was going to hit my house,” the resident wrote on the Yukon Happenings Facebook page. according to The Oklahoman.

A Southwest commercial flight flew about 500 feet over a residential neighborhood in Oklahoma early Wednesday.

The pilot confirmed to air traffic controllers that there was no problem with the Boeing 737

The sudden descent caused air traffic control to call the pilot and check the status of the flight.

“Southwest 4069, low altitude alert,” the air traffic controller could be heard saying on a Audio file of the broadcast.

“Are you okay out there?” she asked.

The pilot of the commercial flight from Las Vegas confirmed that there was no problem with the plane and turned around, quickly regaining altitude from about 450 feet to more than 1,000 feet as it crossed Yukon High School.

It then landed safely at the airport on a different runway and Air Traffic Control personnel confirmed there were no issues with the Boeing 737 Max-8, according to The Oklahoman.

But the low approach, along with the late hour, caused concern among the city’s residents.

“I was like halfway between sleeping and being awake, and I heard that WHOOSH,” Spencer Basoco. KFOR customs.

‘And at first I thought, like a storm was blowing… because it sounded like a wall of wind.

‘And I looked out the window where the sound was coming from… if you go a few blocks away there is the high school. And I just see a plane,’ she said.

“I knew it wasn’t normal.”

Southwest officials said they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to determine what caused the sudden descent.

“Southwest is following its robust Safety Management System and is in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration to understand and address any irregularities in the aircraft’s approach to the airport,” they said in a statement.

“Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

But the sudden drop comes as Boeing continues to make headlines for broken landing gears, doors that pop off mid-flight and faulty software systems that led to catastrophic crashes in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019 that resulted in multiple deaths.

Boeing’s problems in 2024 began in January, when a panel called a door plug exploded on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, in January.

Current and former Boeing employees have accused the company of taking safety shortcuts, and the Arlington, Virginia-based company is being investigated by the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Department of Justice.

Earlier this month, a Boeing plane also experienced a rare Dutch roll: a combination of a yaw motion when the tail slides and the plane rolls from wingtip to wingtip.

When the bad news spread, it came to light that the whistleblowers who had spoken out about the company culture had been fired.

The latest whistleblower, Sam Mohawk, a quality assurance investigator at Boeing’s 737 assembly plant near Seattle, told the subcommittee that “nonconforming” parts (those that could be defective or not properly documented) could be ending up on 737 Max aircraft.

On January 5, the door plug exploded on a flight over Oregon, prompting an emergency landing and a massive federal investigation into airline safety.

Boeing has come under new scrutiny after a door plug on an Alaska Airlines plane exploded in January.

The door stopper was later found in an Oregon teacher’s yard.

Potentially more concerning for the company, Mohawk accused Boeing of hiding evidence after the Federal Aviation Administration told it it planned to inspect the plant in June 2023.

The FAA said it would “thoroughly investigate” the allegations. A spokesperson said the agency has received more reports of safety concerns from Boeing employees since the Jan. 5 explosion on the Alaska Airlines Max.

The company’s repeated failure to fix numerous problems has generated skepticism on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers firing CEO Dave Calhoun for his role in the airline’s downfall on Tuesday.

“Instead of asking what has caused Boeing’s safety culture to erode, you and your senior management colleagues have deflected blame, looked the other way, and instead served your shareholders,” said the Senator Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut. .

“Boeing needs to stop thinking about the next earnings call and start thinking about the next generation.”