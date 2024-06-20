‘Something sinister is happening’: Last person to speak to Jay Slater claims he has been kidnapped and criticizes Spanish police for not taking search seriously as search for missing Tenerife teenager enters fourth day

The last person who spoke to Jay Slater claims that “something sinister is happening” as fears that he has been kidnapped grow with each day that passes without the teenager being found.

The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was last heard from on Monday morning when he was trying to walk home along a hilly path in north-west Tenerife.

He called his friend Lucy Law to tell her he was lost. He was dehydrated and only had one percent battery on his phone, but the call was suddenly disconnected and has not been seen or heard since then.

His mother, Debbie Duncan, who has flown to Tenerife to join the huge search mission, fears he has been “taken against his will”.

And today, Lucy echoed those fears, exclusively telling MailOnline that “the whole thing is very strange.”

Jay was reported missing on Sunday morning by his friend Lucy Mae (pictured)

Debbie Duncan, the mother of Oswaldtwistle’s apprentice bricklayer, has now claimed that her son is “not stupid” and is now assuming he has been kidnapped. They are shown together above.

Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, traveled to the Canary Islands for a festival

She said: “It’s been three days since he was last seen and the more time passes the more certain I am that he has been taken.” At first I wasn’t so sure but now I’m convinced.

“He’s not stupid, if he had left the house alone he would have walked to the road and then tried to stop a car or stop someone to ask for help.”

“The last time we heard from him was around 9am, so where he would have been walking there would have been hikers and tourists.

“The more time passes and we don’t see him, the more we are convinced that someone has taken him and is holding him against his will.”

Jay was last seen getting into a car with two people he met on Sunday night after the NRG music festival in the south of Tenerife.

It is believed that he traveled with them to a property in the Teno Rural Park, a 40-minute drive or 10-hour walk from where he was staying in Playa de las Américas.

Lucy criticized the Spanish search for Jay, saying: “I know they’ve had a helicopter and drones but to be honest I think they could be doing more.”

‘The other day I was on Veronica’s Strip in Los Cristianos and I collected information and I went to the Civil Guard and they said ‘Who is Jay Slater?’

‘Can you believe it? It doesn’t really give you much confidence, does it? I have been searching and so have your friends and family.

“We are all so desperate for news, we need people to keep looking, we need Jay to come back.”

“This is all so strange that someone must have seen it, we are all extremely worried and the more it goes on the more doubtful it seems.”

“I just think the fact that no one has seen it makes it even more sinister.”

The teenager said News from heaven how two people told him Jay had left his house to smoke a cigarette before coming back in and telling him he wanted to come home.

Jay’s distraught mother also believes he may have been kidnapped and said her son is “smart” and “not stupid.”

She explained: ‘I have a bad feeling. They warn me that in Tenerife there are many bad people. I just think he’s being held against his will. He is not a stupid boy. He wouldn’t have gone down the damn mountains.

No ransom demand has yet come. I’ve told them (the police) my suspicions, that I think people have taken Jay up north against his will.

Missing Jay posted one last photo at 7.30am on Snapchat from the house of “two English guys” an hour before calling her friend Lucy.

Jay’s last image on Snapchat is an out-of-focus image of a hand holding a cigarette on a property in the Buenavista del Norte area at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Around 15 of Jay’s family and friends flew to Tenerife to help with the search, including his mother Debbie Duncan, father Warren Slater and brother Zak.

Since he disappeared, Mrs Duncan has been receiving sickening phone calls from Britons with “northern accents” who claim to have kidnapped her son.

Yesterday he revealed another horrible message that was sent to him moments after landing in Tenerife.

It said, “Say goodbye to your boy, you’ll never see him again, he owes me a lot of money.”

Accrington and Rossendale College, where Jay was studying for his apprenticeship, issued a statement to say: “We are deeply concerned by recent news regarding one of our apprentices, Jay Slater, who went missing while on holiday in Tenerife.

“The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance to us, and our thoughts at this worrying time are with Jay’s family and friends.”

Social media posts from the night before Jay’s disappearance show the teen smiling in a gray T-shirt with green patches on the shoulders.

At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jay’s mother, Debbie, was alerted to his disappearance.

Jay is seen in this image shared on his friend Lucy’s social media days before he disappeared.

The photo shows drones in the sky looking for Jay yesterday.

Yesterday afternoon, concern for Jay’s well-being deepened as the chaotic search to locate him changed dramatically.

The search focused on a remote area near the town of Masca, in the northwest of Tenerife.

But suddenly police attention was focused on the tourist hotspots of Los Cristianos and Playa de las Americas in the south of Tenerife, after a false sighting of him getting out of a taxi.

It later emerged that the report was false and the police, having wasted precious time in the scorching 27°C heat, were forced to move attention to their original site.

A screenshot of Jay’s last known location where his phone battery died.

The police were checking the vans yesterday to try to find the teenager

A MailOnline graphic detailing the timeline of events from Jay attending the three-day NRG festival to his location when his phone went dead at around 8.50am on Monday.

Responding to the misleading report that Jay was sighted on the opposite side of the island, Mrs Law said: “Someone has given a false lead to the police saying they called a taxi to Los Cristianos.”

‘If this were the case, he would have called his mother or one of us. I know him well and he wouldn’t have us worrying.

‘Someone is trying to dissuade the police from him being up there. I’m starting to think he’s been kidnapped.

After around seven fake GoFundMe pages were created and debunked by his family, a real fundraising page from Jay’s friends has now been verified.

At the time of writing, an impressive £13,119 has been raised in five hours, created by Lucy.