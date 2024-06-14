Social media users take aim at Penny Mordaunt once again as Tory candidate grilled in brutal ITV election debate with Nigel Farage and Angela Rayner: ‘Even her hair looks deflated’

Last night, social media users attacked Penny Mordaunt’s hair again after the Conservative was grilled in a brutal election debate.

The Commons leader was attacked by Nigel Farage in another miserable evening for the Conservatives as they fell behind the reform leader’s party in an opinion poll for the first time.

At the start of the seven-party debate on ITV, Farage gleefully boasted that Reform had overtaken the Conservatives to become the opposition to Labour.

Some viewers, however, were once again distracted by Ms Mordaunt’s hair and couldn’t help but notice that it had less volume than last week’s bouffant style during the BBC debate.

One felt the deflated look reflected her performance on stage, while another mocked that ITV had saved £400 on hairspray.

A third mused that Mordaunt’s locks had become increasingly flattened during the election campaign.

“Penny, I hate to be the one to tell you this, but your hair seems to have deflated considerably during the campaign,” said one X/Twitter user.

It comes after people last week questioned whether she was trying to channel Margaret Thatcher with her hairstyle during an election debate.

Columnist Ian Dunt wrote on Twitter/X last Saturday: “She looks like she’s done a Thatcher hair style on purpose.”

A journalism professor, Eamonn O’Neill, commented: ‘Margaret Thatcher called and would like her hair back. #pennymourdant.’

Commenter Darren Grimes posted: ‘Penny’s hair is very 70s Lady Thatcher!’

Meanwhile, other social media users used their Photoshop skills to create hilarious memes about the Conservative MP’s daring hairstyle in tonight’s debate.

While others made comparisons to strange hairstyles from film and television.

One social media user wrote: ‘Penny Mordaunt is terrifying, she’s growing as I watch. I’m not going to sleep tonight.’

Viewers of the ITV debate took to X/Twitter to mock the Commons leader.

One Twitter user posted: “Let’s be honest, the only part of Penny Mordaunt that is ‘standing up and fighting’ is her bloody hair.”

It was another painful night for the Conservatives with a bombshell ITV pre-debate poll revealing Farage’s reform party had overtaken the Conservatives.

A YouGov poll for The Times put Reform up two points at 19 per cent, while the Conservatives were unchanged at 18 per cent.

The symbolic moment of reform getting ahead of the Conservatives is another crushing blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak just three weeks before the general election.

The poll showed Labor with an 18-point lead, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party backed by 37 per cent of voters.

The Liberal Democrats were four points behind the Conservatives on 14 per cent.

Commenting on the YouGov result this afternoon, before taking part in an ITV debate, Mr Farage said: “This is the tipping point – the only wasted vote now is a Conservative vote.”

“We are the rivals of the Labor Party, we are on our way.”