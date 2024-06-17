Slovenia wear black armbands in their clash against Denmark in a moving tribute to Millwall star Matija Sarkic… following the goalkeeper’s death aged 26

Slovenia players wore black armbands during the first match of Euro 2024 to pay tribute to the late Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Sarkic died at age 26 on Saturday, just days after being named man of the match in Montenegro’s loss to Belgium.

For their Group C clash against Denmark at the MHPArena, Matjaz Kek’s team donned the commemorative armbands adorned with a black fleur-de-lis.

Denmark took an early lead through Christian Eriksen, but the team captained by Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak fought back and secured a point thanks to a late goal from Erik Janza.

After the match, a social media post from the Montenegrin Federation’s official account expressed gratitude to their former Yugoslav country for the gesture.

The 26-year-old died on Saturday after falling ill in the Montenegrin town of Budva.

In a post on Facebook, the Montenegro Federation thanked Matjaz Kek’s team for the gesture

“In the first match of the Euro Cup, the Slovenian team wore a black flag in memory of our goalkeeper Matija Šarkic.” The publication said.

‘With this movement, Jan Oblak and his comrades showed compassion for everyone in our country and paid tribute to our Matia on the biggest stage.

‘Slovenians, thank you from the bottom of my heart!’

Born in Grimsby to a Montenegrin father and English mother, Sarkic was on international duty when he collapsed after falling ill before dying in the Montenegrin city of Budva.

Sarkic’s twin brother Oliver played alongside him in Anderlecht’s youth academy, and Matija had attended his wedding just a week ago.

In the wake of Matija’s passing, Oliver shared a heartbreaking photo of the siblings sharing a moment together with a heart emoji on his Instagram Story.