Sixth-generation Nazi suicide plotter jailed for eight years for vile anti-Semitic plot to blow up Jewish village in Hove synagogue

A sixth-grade student who planned a neo-Nazi suicide attack on a synagogue was sentenced today to eight years in prison.

Mason Reynolds, 19, told other teenagers that he wanted to “make Jews afraid again,” saying, “I want to tie several pipes (bombs) to my chest and blow myself up inside a synagogue.”

The fanatic, described as a “violent anti-Semite” and white supremacist, carried out an investigation at Hove Synagogue, flagging an entrance he thought “could be good for a surprise attack”.

Winchester Crown Court heard that the 18-year-old who lived with his parents in Brighton led “in many ways, an existence not atypical of a young man in his teens”.

But behind the facade, prosecutor Naomi Parsons said the student bricklayer was a committed neo-Nazi who believed the white race was “destined to dominate the rest of humanity.”

Today the teenager’s family was left breathless when he was sentenced to eight years in prison for terrorism crimes.

When Reynolds was arrested, police found a note created on his phone last May titled ‘Enough Larping’, a call to action that referred to ending his live-action role-playing games.

The note included a Google Map video showing the exterior of the synagogue, including its CCTV cameras and fire exits.

On one image he had marked “the quickest and most efficient way to get in” and added: “Could be good for a surprise attack.”

Reynolds noted that the synagogue would be busier during the Jewish holidays.

The following month he produced an image on a video app titled: “Make Jews Fear Again.”

Reynolds became the administrator of a neo-Nazi propaganda channel in November 2022 that glorified Adolf Hitler.

Later that day, Reynolds told another teen on the Telegram app: “I want to tie several pipes (bombs) to my chest and blow myself up inside a synagogue… I have a plan.”

He continued: “They won’t let me through the doorbell if I’m suspicious, like Stephan Balliet,” referring to a German-born neo-Nazi who used homemade weapons to kill two people after failing to enter a synagogue in Germany in October 2019. .

Reynolds amassed an extensive collection of terrorist material during the Covid lockdown, including files to make a 3D-printed assault rifle.

Reynolds distributed videos of Tarrant’s attack on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and said: “It would be ten times better to see Jews being killed.”

After his arrest, Reynolds told police that it hurt him that his friends saw him as someone who was “all talk and no action” and made a note to “shut his friends up.”

But he later pleaded guilty to four offenses of possessing material useful for terrorism and five offenses of distributing material likely to promote terrorism.

He was also convicted of possession of an article for terrorist purposes.

Amy Packham, defending, said: “This was an activity that began when Mr Reynolds was a child and also coincided with this disrupted period of life that occurred around lockdown, which had a significant impact, particularly on those who were approaching the end of their school life”.

But Judge May said he was a “dangerous” young man whose secret life had been exposed.

She sentenced him to an additional five years’ licence, saying: “There is a very significant amount of planning for a terrorist attack.”