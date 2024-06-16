Six ‘ISIS terrorists’ escape from a Russian jail cell and hold two prison officers, including the ‘colonel’, hostage at knifepoint before demanding they escape with a car and weapons.

Suspected ISIS prisoners escaped from a cell in a Russian detention center and kidnapped two prison officers, holding them hostage.

The guards, one of them a colonel, are being held at knifepoint in Rostov-on-Don, near the border with occupied Ukraine.

The six inmates, described as accused of terrorism or already convicted, demand an escape car and weapons.

They also sought access to the prison armory. The authorities sought to negotiate with the kidnappers who were hiding with the two imprisoned officers in the prison yard.

In one video, an alleged ISIS kidnapper brandishes a knife and declares: ‘We are in Rostov Central, where our brothers are imprisoned, they are given (prison) sentences…

“The mujahideen of the Islamic State have taken over the Central (detention prison) and have captured the infidels.”

A Russian lieutenant colonel named Alexander B was seen handcuffed and with an injured arm.

They mock him: ‘Alexander, do you have something to say? Say a few words. Your emotions, your feelings… People are serious, listen to them.’

A younger corrections officer is also seen with a knife-wielding “terrorist.”

In another message the captors say: ‘We have set conditions by the grace of Allah for them to give us a car.

“We pray to Allah that we are not captured alive by them.”

In another video, ISIS kidnappers said: ‘This group was prepared by Allah Almighty Himself through His signs.

‘Not everything was done spontaneously. Not everything is done in vain. We gave these infidels conditions that they would give us a car and we would leave.

‘We’ll see what happens next. We ask Allah that we are not captured alive by them, so that Allah may accept us.’

Five of the six ISIS groups were named MS Saipudinov, AM Tsitskiev, DV Kamneev, TM Gireev and SA Akiev.

Gireev, Tsitskiev and Akiev were reportedly convicted in December 2023 for participating in a planned ISIS attack on the supreme court in the Karachay-Cherkessia region of southern Russia.

They were sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The identity of the sixth invader has not yet been established. The other three are understood to have been remanded in custody on terrorism charges.

Early this morning, Gireev, Akiev and Tsitskiev broke the bars on the windows of their cell in the pre-trial detention center and entered the prison duty station.

It’s Vladimir Putin’s second ISIS nightmare in three months.

On March 22, the Islamic State – Khorasan Province carried out a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region.

In total 145 people died in a shooting.