Sir Michael Caine, 91, looks dapper in a navy suit as he pushes a walker as he arrives for dinner at The Ivy.

Sir Michael Caine looked dapper as he arrived at The Ivy in London for dinner on Wednesday night.

The 91-year-old Batman actor wore a navy blue jacket and dark pants that he paired with a light blue shirt.

Michael arrived at the scene with the help of a walker. The movie star has struggled with his mobility since he fell on the ice and broke his ankle in 2018.

However, he switched to a walker last year after undergoing back surgery in 2022.

Michael has spinal stenosis, a condition that narrows the spinal canal and can cause back and leg pain.

Surgery is generally recommended only when non-surgical treatments have not been effective.

The actor previously explained: “I have a spinal problem that affects my leg, so I can’t walk very well.”

Michael announced his retirement from acting in October 2023, after a career spanning eight decades.

His latest film, the biographical drama The Great Escaper, was released the same month as its announcement.

It is based on the true story of World War II British Royal Navy veteran Bernard Jordan, who, aged 89, “escaped” his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary commemorations of D-Day. in France in June 2014.

Glenda Jackson also starred, and the film turned out to be her last role as she died just a few weeks after filming wrapped.

However, Michael may still have another production under his belt.

Michael announced his retirement from acting in October 2023, after a career spanning eight decades (pictured August 2021).

As 2023 came to a close, Sun reported that Michael will come out of retirement to star in an unnamed Netflix show.

A source told the publication: “She’s been asked to star in a Netflix series.” The details are kept closely guarded.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Michael and Netflix for further comment.