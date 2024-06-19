Sir Keir Starmer disagrees with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves over the definition of “working people”, as Labor top brass continued to face questions over tax rises.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves appeared to be at odds yesterday over their definition of “working people” as they continued to face questions over tax rises.

The Labor leader on Tuesday defined the group as those who do not have the savings to overcome a crisis at home.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt immediately accused him of letting slip “Labour’s real plans to raise taxes across the board”.

But yesterday, shadow chancellor Ms Reeves said the definition of workers included both pensioners and savers. She said Sir Keir had been citing only “one example”.

Labour’s manifesto includes a pledge “not to raise taxes on workers”, but the party had not defined, until Sir Keir’s radio interview, what that meant.

While the party has ruled out raising income tax, national insurance or VAT if it comes to power, it has refused to rule out other tax rises.

During an interview on LBC, Sir Keir was asked what he meant by working people.

“People who make a living depend on our (public) services and don’t really have the ability to write a check when they get in trouble,” he responded.

Asked if Sir Keir meant that anyone with savings was not a working person, Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “No, workers are people who earn their income by going to work every day, and also the pensioners who have worked all the time”. their lives and are now retired, taking advantage of their pensions.’

When asked if that included those who had saved money, he acknowledged that “many workers have savings.”

A Labor Party leaflet is delivered to an address with Sir Keir Starmers’ promises along with a red rose which is a symbol of the Labor Party.

When asked who was excluded from Labour’s definition of working people, he cited non-mainstreamers and Sky News private equity bosses.

Sir Keir later backtracked and told reporters yesterday that workers did have savings.

He insisted: “I fall within my own definition of a working person, which is making a living, paying my taxes and knowing what it means to save money, and when you save money, not wanting to use that money to get out of a cost of living crisis.” caused by the Government.’

Ms Reeves also faced questions about Labour’s plans to increase spending on the NHS less than former Conservative chancellor George Osborne had done during austerity.

Asked by the BBC how she could promise change when the health budget would rise by 1.1 per cent compared to 1.4 per cent under Osborne, Ms Reeves said Labour’s manifesto was about growth.

He also refused to rule out tax increases on pensions and capital gains, as well as reforms to the inheritance tax.