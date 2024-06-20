Sir Jim Ratcliffe admits he has made “unpopular decisions” at Man United since INEOS’ partial takeover of the club, weeks after they decided to keep boss Erik ten Hag.

INEOS has overseen a period of change at Old Trafford since taking charge

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has admitted he has had to “do some unpopular things” since taking part ownership of Manchester United in February this year.

Since taking a 27.7 per cent stake in the Red Devils, Ratcliffe and INEOS have been restructuring the club’s football operations.

The new management group has announced its ambitions to turn Old Trafford into the ‘Wembley of the North’, appointed new directors and also brought about a significant change in the club’s culture.

This week, the 71-year-old petrochemical magnate gave his verdict on the upcoming UK general election.

He claimed the UK population was ready for a change of government, before answering questions about whether Sir Keir Starmer would make a good Prime Minister.

“Well, I think he… I mean, I think he’s a very sensible man.” And he is a smart man. “I don’t know,” he said. Bloomberg when asked if Starmer would be a good leader for the country.

‘I think you probably have to do some unpopular things to solve those kinds of issues. It’s like at Manchester United, I have to do some things that are unpopular.

He added: “I mean, I think at the end of the day doing difficult things, and you know, a degree of unpopularity, in a funny way, might make you more popular.”

“Because someone is seeing that you are standing up and making some tough decisions instead of just going with the wind.”

It comes just weeks after United’s management group made the decision to retain Erik ten Hag as their manager.

The pressure on the United manager had been mounting amid his struggles this season, with United slipping to finish eighth in the Premier League, their lowest league position since the 1989-90 season.

But on 11 June it was revealed that the club would back the Dutchman, despite the club having inquired about several potential replacements.

Mail Sport understands club bosses want to see how Ten Hag operate under what they believe will be a new structure next season that will attempt to give them the best chance of success.

Despite that, Ten Hag has won two titles in his first two seasons in charge at Old Trafford and has helped young stars such as Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho develop their skills.

Meanwhile, Ratcliffe and INEOS have continued to shake things up at Old Trafford with the club, with Mail Sport reporting that the club’s new co-owners invited employees to say goodbye in May.

It comes amid the new co-owner’s drive to cut costs following his £1.3bn investment in the football club.

United have also revealed plans to complete renovation works on their Carrington training complex this month.

The £50m project will run through the 2024-25 season, with Ratcliffe saying: “We want to create a world-class environment for our teams to win.”

‘When we carried out a thorough review of the Carrington training facilities and met with the men’s first team players, it became clear that standards had fallen below some of our peers.

‘This project will ensure that Manchester United’s training ground is once again renovated to the highest standards.

“Lord Foster, a fellow Manchester native, has brought great inspiration to the design, along with the Manchester United team, and we hope to see improvements to the facilities, but most importantly on the pitch.”