Sir Ian McKellen’s West End show tomorrow is also canceled after the acting legend, 85, fell off stage during the performance, as a health update is issued.

Sir Ian McKellen’s West End show on Wednesday night was also canceled after the actor legend fell off the stage while performing on Monday, the production announced.

The 85-year-old Lord of the Rings actor, who currently plays John Falstaff in Player Kings, was in a fight scene when he lost his balance and fell off the stage at London’s Noël Coward Theatre.

Last night, Player Kings posted a positive update, revealing that Sir Ian was in “good spirits” but that Tuesday night’s performance would be canceled so he could rest. They have now confirmed that on Wednesday night he has also been eliminated.

In a statement posted on

“The performance on Wednesday June 19 will be canceled following Ian McKellen’s fall during Player Kings’ performance on Monday (June 17),” the statement read.

‘Bookers for the affected performance will be contacted directly from their point of purchase. We look forward to welcoming audiences to the Noel Coward Theater on Thursday 20 June.

Sir Ian McKellen (centre) bows to the curtain during the press night screening of ‘Player Kings’ at the Noel Coward Theater on April 11.

Sir Ian is seen performing in a scene from Player Kings, which is in the West End until June 22.

“We are delighted that Ian is recovering well and look forward to him returning to production as soon as he is ready. We will keep the public informed about the remaining performances this week.”

Audience members told MailOnline that the star launched himself from the front of the stage “belly style” and shouted “help me… my arms” just before the Player Kings interval.

The crowd was evacuated from the theater at around 8pm last night while medics were called to the venue and ticket holders were informed that the evening show had been cancelled.

Sir Ian was spinning around in a battle scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy, when he tripped and fell off the stage.

When the house lights came on, the actor known for The Lord of the Rings and X-Men screamed in pain as ushers and two doctors from the audience rushed to help him.

Charlie Johnson, a Kingston Courier journalist who was in the audience, told ITV: “As we approached the interval of the play, there was a fight scene.

“There were strobe lights and then everything went dark, at which point you could see Sir Ian’s silhouette coming out from the wings. And the way the stage works at the Noel Coward is that there’s a sort of step down just when the stage meets the audience.

“I think what happened was that he put his foot too far, went off the initial step, at which point he lost his balance and practically fell headlong into the audience.

Audience members gather outside the Noel Coward Theater after having to evacuate

Ambulances rushed to the West End to help Sir Ian, who is in “good spirits” and recovering in hospital.

Pictured is a shot of the interior of the theater showing the stage from which Sir Ian fell.

London ambulances are seen rushing to the scene following the shocking fall in the West End.

And within seconds, a bloodcurdling scream erupted from the actor. He was clearly in a lot of pain and was screaming ‘help me’.

Kol Baker, who was watching the show from the second level, told MailOnline that Sir Ian had been “berating the villain and moving around” during the scene when he “tripped” over some props and fell off the stage “almost flat on his face”. fashion’.

“He instantly screamed and honestly the noises were chilling,” the 23-year-old added, recalling Sir Ian shouting “help me, help me”, followed by “my arms, my arms” and “help me, help me”. Me again.

‘The lights came on so quickly that the curtains were drawn and in a matter of seconds they asked to evacuate the entire auditorium. When she left the theater ten minutes later, she was in the back of an ambulance speeding through Trafalgar Square.

Describing what caused the actor to fall, he explained: “The scene in question was a war zone, so there were broken bricks and daggers from the battle and the set was all trashed for that scene.”

He said there was “a lot of concern and shock for Sir Ian”, adding: “I think everyone is a big fan of his work and really empathetic and almost terrified that he might put his life in danger because of his age.”

Baker said Sir Ian had been “performing amazingly and with great vigour” before he fell.

Footage shared on social media showed people holding whiteboards as the Lord of the Rings star was taken to the ambulance outside the theatre.

Audiences remained outside the theater after the venue was evacuated following Sir Ian’s fall.

When asked how the audience reacted, the viewer added: “Instantly people were on their feet, the first two rows were rushing to help Sir Ian and everyone was explaining ‘My God’ and ‘that poor man’.

“He was very sincere and there was a lot of concern for his well-being,” he added. “He had made everyone laugh so much tonight.”

Player Kings, which began its 12-week run in the West End in April, is a production of Henry IV, Parts One and Two.

Later, the show will tour the country. It is due to move to Bristol Racecourse in July and will also be performed in Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

Sir Ian, who now lives in Limehouse, was born in Burnley, Lancashire, in 1939 and, along with his sister Jean, was raised by his mother Margery and father Denis.

He has often credited his parents for encouraging his interest in becoming an actor, previously stating in a 2017 interview with the Irish Examiner: “Apparently she said: ‘If Ian decides to be an actor, it will be a good job, because it brings pleasure to people’.’

His mother died when he was only 12 years old and he would lose his father at the age of 22.

Sir Ian performed at every school he attended. When he was at Bolton School, he was able to perform his first Shakespeare performance at the Hopefield Miniature Theater when, when he was 13, Malvolio, he performed the letter scene from Twelfth Night.

Sir Ian pictured above in his role as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Sir Ian also played Magneto in the X-Men movie. He appears in the photo above during X2, the second film he starred in the franchise, in 2003.

She then won a scholarship to read English at St Catharine’s College, Cambridge and was soon appearing in regular productions, including alongside now-famous former students such as Derek Jacobi, David Frost and Margaret Drabble.

By the time Sir Ian graduated in 1961, he had decided to become an actor and landed his first job in a production of A Man For All Seasons at the Belgrade Theater in Coventry.

Since then, he has become a household name for his acclaimed performances in everything from Shakespearean tragedies to Hollywood blockbusters.

He rose to international fame for his film work, receiving an Academy Award nomination in 1998 for Best Actor after starring in Gods and Monsters.

In 2019, the actor topped The Stage 100 list of the most influential people in British theater following his UK tour of Ian McKellen on Stage.

Sir Ian was knighted in 1991 for services to theater and was subsequently made a Companion of Honor for services to theater and equality by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008.

Sir Ian has been nominated for 12 Olivier Awards and won six for his roles in Pillars Of The Community, The Alchemist, Bent, Wild Honey, Richard III and his one-man show Ian McKellen On Stage.