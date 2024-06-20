Sir Ian McKellen will not reappear in West End’s Player Kings as 85-year-old star recovers from fall on stage

Sir Ian McKellen will not appear when Player Kings resumes its West End run on Thursday night after his fall from the stage.

A social media post confirmed that his deputy David Semark will continue.

A statement said: “David Semark will play the role of Sir John Falstaff in the final three scheduled performances of Player Kings at London’s Noel Coward Theater as Sir Ian McKellen recovers following his fall on Monday (1) June 8.

“We look forward to Ian returning to the production, which begins a national tour in Bristol on Wednesday, July 3, before visiting Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.”

Sir Ian McKellen (centre) bows before the curtain during the Player Kings press night screening at the Noel Coward Theater on April 11.

Sir Ian is seen performing in a scene from Player Kings, which is in the West End until June 22.