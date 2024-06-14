Sir Geoff Hurst, the last surviving member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, admits his life is filled with “great sadness” at the loss of teammates from his glory days.

Sir Geoff Hurst has shared how he feels filled with “great sadness” as he recalls the beginnings of his career as the last surviving member of the 1966 World Cup-winning team.

The England striker scored three goals as Sir Alf Ramsey’s side beat West Germany 4-2 at Wembley to win the men’s national team’s only major trophy 58 years ago.

But the death of Sir Bobby Charlton at the age of 86 last October following a battle with dementia left Hurst, who spent most of his career at West Ham, as the only remaining hero of the Championship-winning team. the final.

“I spent a lot of time with those players, not just playing, but afterward we spent many days golfing for many, many years,” the 82-year-old said. mirror football in a candid interview before Euro 2024.

‘It’s extremely sad. They are all gone. I’m not the oldest yet. I still have a little way to go. You know, Jack (Charlton) was older than me, George (Cohen) was older, Ray (Wilson) was older, so I still have a little way to go to be the oldest.

Geoff Hurst speaks pitchside before the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7.

Hurst parades the Jules Rimet trophy with Nobby Stiles, Bobby Moore and Martin Peters in ’66

Reflecting wistfully on his relationships with the team, Hurst said he couldn’t remember his last conversation with Bobby Charlton before his passing at the end of last year.

“Once we finished the golf days, I didn’t see or hear much from him,” he told the outlet. “I started to realize things weren’t right when I started watching him in the crowd at Manchester United games.”

Charlton, who played as a midfielder and forward alongside Hurst in his youth, was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, around three years before his death in October last year.

The former England legend, who also played with Hurst in the 1966 final, largely retired from public life after the diagnosis was announced.

“They were always naturally focused on Bobby,” Hurst told The Mirror. Then suddenly, you know, he’s not there. He didn’t talk much, he stayed very, very sensibly silent about everything.

‘It was just incredible. You only talk about him. One of our true greats then and always,” he added, reflecting on the memories of Charlton as a colleague of his.

Hurst said he would now be delighted to see Gareth Southgate’s side take home their first European Championship this summer.

‘We want to win the Euro Cup. We’ve had enough disappointments already, so it would be really great if we could do it. And I want to tell the players “Let’s go!”

Hurst is positive about England’s future, believing the nation has one of the best teams available in recent times and hopes to “see us win a major trophy in my lifetime.”

But he has talked about the challenges of looking back. Speaking to the Times last month, he described the “extreme sadness” he still feels when looking at old photographs.

“Going through what we did together… They were a great group of guys and a great group of players,” he said. saying.

“It’s no fun getting older,” he added. ‘There is an element of lottery in this. About how much time you have and what you could get.

Several players from the 1966 England team have died in recent years.

Ray Wilson died in 2018 aged 83, Gordon Banks (81) and Martin Peters (76) died in 2019, while Jack Charlton (85) and Nobby Stiles (78) died in 2020.

Roger Hunt was 83 years old when he died in 2021 and George Cohen was the same age when he died in 2022.

Captain Bobby Moore died of bowel cancer aged 51 in 1993, while Alan Ball suffered a fatal heart attack aged 61 in 2007.

Ramsey himself died of a heart attack in 1999 at the age of 79.

Hurst also reflected on the major changes in football since his playing days.

“The only thing that’s the same is the poles,” said Hurst, ambassador of SkillNeta charity supported by BT Group that offers technology help for older people.

Sir Geoff Hurst (right) with a wreath in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton following the death of his 1966 England team-mate last year; Hurst is now the only survivor of the 1966 team.

Hurst scored a hat-trick as England beat West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 final.

Hurst talked about the “extreme sadness” he feels when he thinks about the 1966 team.

“It’s still a fantastic game, although there are a couple of things I don’t like. One is the VAR (video assistant referee): I think it’s ruining the game.

And secondly, diving and faking injuries. I find that absolutely shameful.

Gareth Southgate and his England players will try to end that agonizing 58-year wait for success at this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

“I think they are the best group of players we have had since ’66, and with Southgate we have already reached the World Cup semi-final and the European Championship final.

“So I’m very hopeful that we can win it.” That would be fantastic.’