SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: This is what I really think of Eddie Jones… and why moving Marcus Smith mid-game against Japan would be crazy!

England’s decision to start Marcus Smith at number 10 against Japan on Saturday is the right one.

But I absolutely hate the idea of ​​him being moved from flyhalf to full-back at some point in the game in Tokyo to accommodate Fin Smith alongside him, as head coach Steve Borthwick hinted at on Tuesday.

I really liked Borthwick’s approach and team selection this year. But I can’t stand this kind of premeditated diplomatic selection. Whether it’s Marcus Smith or Fin Smith who was given the nod as a fly half, the only thing I would strive for is to give them 80 minutes on the bench.

If that meant you returned home from this tour of Japan and New Zealand without ever getting on the field, so be it.

I would love to see one of these players emerge as a talismanic flyhalf around which England can build their team. The risk of having two young fly-halfs with so much talent is that the coach ends up uncommitted.

Steve Borthwick should not move Marcus Smith (pictured) to the side mid-match

Harlequins flyhalf has been chosen ahead of Northampton namesake Fin Smith (pictured)

England have a very exciting defense led by two talented fly-halfs and should have too much for Japan.

When I was England manager, Matt Dawson and Kyran Bracken gave me similar headaches as scrum-half, but you need to have a clear selection in mind and avoid diplomatic substitutions.

The pecking order will change naturally, as it did with Matt and Kyran, or injuries will make decisions for you. Both Dawson and Bracken became better players knowing that at any given moment they were number one or number two.

I don’t see Marcus as an international full-back. His talent makes him passable at 15th, but playing him there is a big waste. What happens if Marcus rules in Saturday’s game? If so, he should remain the primary playmaker.

Similarly, what if George Furbank has a blinder at age 15? Why the hell would you move it? I suspect England have looked at New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie, who can play at number 10 and 15 extraordinarily well.

Marcus can play as a winger, but only in case of emergency. He should not be placed there in a planned move. He is a fly-half and only a fly-half. He deserves his chance at number 10: he can show that he can really lead a team at international level and is part of a really exciting team.

But England recently made the mistake of playing Owen Farrell at inside center when he was clearly the number 10 and that did him no favors. England could end up making the same mistake with Marcus.

They have full-back options in Furbank and Freddie Steward and the aim should be to produce the best in the world in that position, not fill it with a watered-down Marcus. The sooner Borthwick abandons Marcus Smith’s full-back idea, the better.

Borthwick (pictured) surprised by naming his team to face Japan early

However, I like the fact that Borthwick has named his team in advance to give the players some pre-game preparation. He is a strong England. But don’t worry, they need to win. They must travel to New Zealand after a victory and with some confidence.

It’s hard to know what to expect from Japan. This will be his first game under the direction of Eddie Jones. They are not likely to be left wondering and will look to run the ball out of the contact area quickly.

It will be hot and humid in Tokyo, but England can thrive. You learn a lot about your players away from home. This is Borthwick’s first summer tour as head coach and it is a learning opportunity for him and his team.

Japan is likely to risk everything. But England should have the mentality that if the Brave Blossoms score four tries, they will score five. They have the talent.

The last division is delicious and England has a fearsome group. They should have too much for Japan. But it’s also about how England play.

At the end of the Six Nations, they showed progress in their attacking play. England must have that mentality this weekend. Of course, they will face his old friend Jones, who had a disastrous second half of his tenure in charge of England and who did not cover himself in glory in his brief time in Australia.

The second half of Eddie Jones’ (pictured) tenure as England head coach was disastrous.

Jones and his England player reflect after their defeat in the 2019 World Cup final in Japan

Jones took charge of the Wallabies and endured a torrid Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign

I criticized his England team towards the end of his tenure because they became distracted and abrasive. He tried to be too smart. But I hope Jones is over that. He is and always will be a very good coach.

When I coached against Jones, I was always impressed with how he went about his business. He really loved and respected our rivalry. But it can’t just be Eddie’s show. That does not benefit his Japanese team. And it certainly won’t help England if they get distracted.

I expect a smiling Eddie this week, hugging his former assistant Borthwick and developing the talents of Marcus Smith. But keep an eye out for one or two spicy comments.

But England need to forget Jones. It’s about them and what they can do and there is no doubt that they have a team full of potential.

They are capable of great things this summer.