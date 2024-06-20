Sir Bob Geldof pleads with fans to vote for his Tory cabinet minister friend, as Live Aid mastermind backs Andrew Mitchell in expletive-laden video

Sir Bob Geldof has pleaded with his fans to vote for his Conservative cabinet minister friend in an expletive-laden video.

The foreign aid campaigner backed Andrew Mitchell, the deputy foreign secretary, because he was “a decent person”.

However, the Irish rock star admitted he had “no idea” where the Conservative constituency of Sutton Coldfield was.

Sir Bob said: ‘What party Andrew Mitchell belongs to is not important to me. The important thing is that he is a decent person, otherwise he wouldn’t be my friend, I guess.

Mitchell was Secretary of State for International Development, but had to resign from his role in 2012 after calling police officers “f***ing commoners” for asking him to enter Downing Street through a side door.

He and his wife, Dr Sharon Bennett, were friends of Sir Bob and his wife, Jeanne Marine.

In the video, Sir Bob called the politician “a laugh”, who he felt had a “great human sympathy for those he was trying to help, whether in Sutton Coldfield or anywhere else in the world”.

He added: “What we desperately need in our Parliament, whether back in opposition or in Government, are intelligent, committed and capable people. We have had enough of suspicious scoundrels, buffoons and boring bastards.

‘We need people who can actually do things and then see them through. Mitchell knows how to get things done and how to get them done.’

But Sir Bob was tired of hearing about the qualities of Sutton Coldfield and its people, stating that he “bored me to death” every time Mr Mitchell mentioned it at dinner.

‘I have no idea where Sutton Coldfield is.’ It usually ruins the evening, Andrew. Let him rest,’ he said.

Mitchell, who represents Lord Cameron in the House of Commons, accused his peers in April of being “condescending” in their demands for an independent monitoring committee to determine whether Rwanda was safe for asylum seekers.