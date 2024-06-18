Shocking video shows a man kicks his dog into the water and then attacks a woman who jumped in to save him

A shocking video shows the moment a man kicks his dog in a Miami bay before attacking a woman who jumped in to try to save him.

Kodi Vidrine, a 43-year-old maintenance worker, allegedly kicked his three-and-a-half-year-old Dobermann into the bay Friday on the west side of Brickell Key.

Witnesses said Good Samaritan JaDee Guidice confronted Vidrine.

But he strangely handed her his phone and said, ‘Will you videotape me? “I do this all the time for my show,” Guidice said. Local news 10. She firmly refused and said, “Of course not.”

Vidrine is then seen on camera pushing another nearby witness before pushing Guidice, all while the dog struggled in the water, unable to scale the wall.

A video captured the shocking moment in which a man is seen kicking his dog in a Miami bay before attacking a woman who jumped in to try to save him.

Kodi Vidrine, a forty-three-year-old maintenance worker, allegedly kicked his three-and-a-half-year-old Dobermann into the bay Friday on the west side of Brickell Key.

Guidice, a former lifeguard and competitive swimmer, did not hesitate to jump into the water to try to save the dog.

Vidrine vehemently denies the allegations against him and called his dog his “best friend in the world.”

Now Miami police have launched an investigation after the disturbing video surfaced.

‘She’s trying to help you. Your dog is drowning, you fucking lunatic!’ someone screamed in the video.

‘The man got angry. “You can see in the videos that he got pretty aggressive,” Guidice said. NBC 6. “He pushed another man and pushed me to the ground.”

The former lifeguard and competitive swimmer jumped in and tried to save the puppy.

“I was a lifeguard and a competitive swimmer and I jumped in and tried to catch the dog, but as soon as I jumped, the man jumped in after me,” she said.

But instantly, the man followed her and rushed after her.

“He jumped up behind me, started splashing me, kicking me and said, ‘Stay away from my dog, stay away from my dog,'” he said.

“I felt like it was my duty to do something because the dog seemed to be in danger,” Guidice said.

“He did everything he could to keep me as far away from the dog as possible,” Guidice said. WSVN.

Both Guidice and the dog were eventually pulled from the water to safety with the help of onlookers.

Vidrine can then be seen on camera pushing another nearby witness before pushing Guidice, all while the dog apparently struggled in the water, unable to scale the wall.

He followed her and jumped after her.

Both Guidice and the dog were eventually pulled from the water to safety with the help of onlookers. Vidrine vehemently denies the allegations against her and called her dog her “best friend in the world.”

The police responded to the scene, but the man managed to leave with the dog before they arrived.

Vidrine has reiterated his denial of any irregularity. ‘I didn’t even touch the girl. I told him to get out of my personal space, that’s all I did,” she told WSVN.

“That’s my best friend in the world, I would never do something like that,” Vidrine said. ‘She wasn’t trying to help, she came at me, the way she approached me, yelling in her face telling me she was abusing my dog. I get very defensive, that’s my son.’

But he admitted to pressuring the man.

“I pushed the guy, yeah,” Vidrine said.