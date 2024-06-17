Shocking new video shows one of FIVE occasions police brutally cut down a terrified calf before leaving it injured in a park for “two hours” amid claims cops were “radio calling for an armed response” to shoot him,” and an officer was suspended amid reaction

Shocking new video shows one of five times a terrified calf was hit by a police 4×4 vehicle, leaving the animal “frightened and injured” in a park for two hours after the sickening incident.

Anger has been mounting over disturbing images of a now-suspended Surrey police officer mowing down a ten-month-old calf called Beau Lucy with a police truck in Staines-upon-Thames on Friday night .

In a new angle seen by MailOnline, the calf is seen standing in the headlights before being brutally beaten, as angry onlookers shout: ‘My God, they just killed it, they just rammed it.’ That’s fucking animal cruelty. The poor damn cow.

When another man asks, “Why did you charge at him like that?”, an officer responds, “To stop him from killing someone.”

A factory worker who stayed with the injured calf until it was safely transported to a horse box claimed that officers had even been radioing for an armed response to shoot the animal.

Surrey Police have launched an internal investigation and referred it to the police complaints watchdog, while Home Secretary James Cleverly called the incident “heavy-handed”.

The calf, which escaped from a fenced moorland and may have swam across a river, is back home and recovering after suffering cuts and grazes with a large gash on its leg, but its owners fear it could still die from the shock.

New images show the horrible moment the calf is attacked while looking into the headlights

Furious onlookers accused the police of “animal cruelty” and asked why they had decided to charge the poor calf.

Terrified calf that was attacked by a police patrol after escaping is recovered

The owner of Beau Lucy, known only as Rob, said Sun that the calf was “limping, sulking and bruised.”

‘We hope no internal damage has occurred. When we got to her there was no way anyone could examine her,” she said. She was feisty and upset…scared to the point of blacking out.

He added: “I’m angry, upset and disgusted. We thought they were trying to kill him.

His wife, Kate, said: “Why didn’t they call a vet and use a tranquilizer?”

Witnesses said the animal was hit five times. Warehouse worker Kai Bennett, 22, said. The times He was walking home after seeing a friend when a group of people ran up to him and shouted ‘cow’.

He said he didn’t want the calf to get hurt, so he followed it and called the police. To his horror, he saw the police 4×4 vehicle hit the animal “at about 50 km/h”, turning it “ballistic”.

Mr Bennett said it was “disgusting” to see the calf pinned down before it managed to get up and walk away “very confused”.

He told the newspaper: ‘The police officer got back into the car, turned around and ran him over again. Everyone was screaming, thinking he was dead.’

Mr Bennett claims the cow was hit twice more by the police car, adding: “The cow ran into the park and the police asked me to close one of the gates… It was just me and the calf for the duration.” about two hours”. He was keeping her calm.

‘At one point we were in the playground. I heard on the police radio that they were calling officers with guns, so I kept at it and told them there was no way I was going to let them shoot.’

Kate said Beau Lucy and other cows were put out to graze on Staines Moor and she believes she could have swum across the river and escaped.

Patrol cars surround terrified calf in Staines-upon-Thames at around 9pm on Friday

Home Secretary James Cleverly called the incident “unnecessary”

He said he and two other locals eventually guided the calf to a horse box using a rope to tie the animal.

The officer who struck the calf was removed from frontline duties amid an investigation into what happened.

Dep Ch Const Nev Kemp said: “At this time, the officer driving the police car has been removed from frontline duties pending the outcome of these investigations.”

He added: ‘I know there is a lot of concern about the current welfare of the cow. She is now back with her owner and recovering with her flock. She suffered a large cut on her leg and cuts and grazes.

“She continues to be monitored by a vet and our rural officers are keeping in touch with the owner for updates.”

‘I fully appreciate the distress our handling of this incident has caused and will ensure it is thoroughly and diligently investigated.

The calf can be seen standing in the middle of the road before a police car runs over the animal.

‘In addition to an internal referral to our Professional Standards Department, we have also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for independent consideration.

“I have also informed the Home Office about the measures we are taking and we are in contact with a number of animal charities who have been in contact with us about this incident.”

Kate previously told Sky News: “It looked like they tried to kill him.” Honestly, when I saw the video I thought (the police officer) should lose his job. I just thought he was disgusting, I couldn’t believe it. I don’t know if it was his decision to attack the animal or if he was ordered to, but the police, when they got out of the car, seemed quite agitated.

Kate said Beau Lucy and other cows were put out to graze on Staines Moor and she believes she could have swum across the river and escaped.

‘I don’t know if he will live. I could die from shock but I hope I survive,’ he added.

Davinder Kaur, a mother of three, filmed the incident from her home and posted more footage.

The 49-year-old said: ‘It was outside my house. The cow goes along the road, along the path. He is a very small one.

‘Someone called the police. He was very afraid to go out on the road. The police car hit him.

‘After a few minutes he got up again. The police car hit him again. Then they beat him again. The police blocked him. He was hit around 11 p.m. Someone told me he had escaped in Staines.

This is the distressing moment when the police car hits the child

‘When it hit him we were shocked, very shocked. She was a very small cow, not a big one. It wasn’t any harm to anyone.

‘I was very scared. Everyone was shouting ‘why hit him, why hit him’. He (the police officer) told us to come back. I don’t know where the driver’s mind was.

The frightened animal is believed to have escaped from a nearby field and had been causing traffic delays as it traveled through local streets.

Witnesses say the officers tried to calm the animal for a couple of hours, but decided to charge the uncontrollable cow around 11 p.m.

In the sickening footage, the police officer appeared to line up his van as the cow entered the middle of the road before ramming into it at high speed.

As it flails on the road trying to stop, the unnamed officer proceeds to hit the animal again, trapping its head under the bumper.

Witnesses can be heard shouting ‘what the fuck was that?’ in reaction as a group of locals tried to help the injured cow.

Elisa Allen, PETA’s vice president of Programs and Operations, said: “The young cub must have been completely terrified and confused when she was cruelly and forcefully gunned down, by a police car no less, and pinned to the ground.

‘There is no justification for this violence. Police are meant to protect, not harm.

“An investigation into the actions of the officers involved must be urgently carried out and the calf safely relocated to a sanctuary.

‘Anyone upset by these images can prevent other calves, who are mutilated, exploited and ultimately killed in the meat and dairy industries, from suffering by going vegan, and PETA offers free resources at PETA.org.uk to help. ‘

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “These are disturbing and distressing images. As soon as we found out, we urgently contacted the police to establish the background and find out what happened to the calf. “We are pleased to hear that the calf survived and is receiving veterinary care. .

‘Surrey Police has referred to its own professional standards department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. We support it because the measure seems disproportionate to the situation. We will be happy to assist you in any investigation that is carried out.

‘All animals should be treated with respect. Together we can create a better world for all animals.’

Reacting to the images on Twitter, Home Secretary James Cleverly called the incident “unnecessary.”

In one post, he tweeted: ‘I can’t think of any reasonable need for this action. I have asked for a full and urgent explanation of this. It seems like an unnecessarily heavy hand.’

MailOnline has contacted Surrey Police for comment.