Shocking moment woman slaps stranger’s daughter before facing instant karma

This is the shocking moment a woman shockingly attacks a child before a passer-by intervenes to give her instant retaliation.

The stunning video shows the mother casually walking with her daughter along a Brazilian sidewalk as the attacker approaches them from the opposite direction.

Within seconds, the woman extends her arm and punches the girl in the face.

The mother prepared to attack the attacker when her daughter seems to think that responding with violence is not the appropriate response and stops her mother while the woman punches the air.

A woman approaches a girl and hits her in the face on a street in Brazil

The girl and her mother were left shocked after a stranger abruptly attacked her on a street in Brazil.

However, a man who witnessed the attack seemed to think that responding with force was the correct course of action and ran towards the woman and kicked her in the abdomen.

The woman immediately falls to the ground and the man tries to kick her three more times, but it only connects once.

She then admonishes the man and seems ready to fight him too, when a passerby intervenes.

Other onlookers can be seen checking on the well-being of the mother and her daughter.

A woman (left) was seen approaching a family on a Brazilian sidewalk before punching a child in the face.

A man kicks a woman who is lying on the ground after she punches a young woman in the face without provocation

A man (bottom right) responds forcefully after seeing a woman (top right) hit a young woman (bottom left) for no reason on a street in Brazil.

Social media users supported the man’s decision to come to the aid of the helpless mother and child.

“That was appropriate,” one person said.

Another chimed in: “She got what she deserves.”

One person claimed the man’s response should have been harsher.

“In my opinion, it wasn’t good enough,” he said.