Shocking moment when a small plane overturns after landing at a Brazilian airport

Dramatic video footage shows the moment a decades-old plane somersaulted at a Brazilian airport.

Mobile phone video shows the plane, built in 1931, landing on the runway as it overturns at the Ponta Grossa airport in Ponta Grossa, Paraná, on Friday.

The biplane slides and tips over as the propeller hits the ground while onlookers gasp in the background.

The small plane then crashes into the sidewalk and comes to a complete stop.

Fortunately, the pilot was not injured, airport superintendent Victor Hugo told Brazilian media outlet A Rede.

The aircraft was built in 1931 and is part of a fleet of classic aircraft owned by the WS Museum in Curitiba, Brazil.

“Everything was fine,” Hugo said.

Airport investigators said the crash was caused by strong gusts of wind.

The plane suffered structural damage and was removed and placed in the hangar.

According to its website, WS Museum offers guided tours, scenic flights, and skydiving experiences.

The plane made the flight to Ponta Grossa, where it was going to participate in the PG 2 show Nos Ares at the airport.

The exhibition featured a fleet of classic aircraft, flyovers and parachute jumps on Saturday and Sunday.

DailyMail.com has contacted the WS Museum for comment.