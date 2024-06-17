Shocking moment when a motorist ‘deliberately’ runs over a man on an electric bicycle meters from a playground

This is the horrifying moment a driver “deliberately” hit a man riding an electric bike near a playground.

The grisly incident shows the motorist closely pursuing the cyclist before hitting him.

The driver cheekily filmed himself mowing down the helpless cyclist while driving more than twice the speed limit on Alexander Street in Dundee last week.

In the short, terrifying clip, the cyclist can be seen leaving the sidewalk and then onto the road.

The driver of the Renault accelerates on the opposite side of the road towards the cyclist.

Following the incident near a playground in Dundee last week, a man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

A few seconds later, he pushes it to about 60 miles per hour, then the helpless cyclist falls underneath with the vehicle crashing on top of him.

The footage then cuts to another person’s point of view showing several police officers at the scene, which was separated by authorities.

Ambulance crews along with police attended the scene, where a man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The disturbing clip was posted yesterday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter) and has shocked hundreds of thousands of people online.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.20pm on Wednesday, police received reports of a disturbance on Alexander Street, near its junction with James Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man was found next to an electric scooter with serious injuries.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. “This is being investigated as a deliberate and contained incident with no threat to the general public.

“Investigations to establish all the circumstances remain ongoing.”

Police Scotland have asked anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 quoting 3971 of 12 May 2024.

They also recommended calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.35pm on Wednesday 12 June to a road traffic collision on Alexander Street, Dundee.

“We sent two ambulances to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”