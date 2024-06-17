Shocking moment when a man is caught on camera “trying to burn down” a luxury women’s clothing store in London

This is the shocking moment a man is caught on camera “trying to burn down” a luxury women’s clothing store in London.

The owner of OddMuse, an independent shop based in Covent Garden, says her business would have suffered huge losses if the fire had spread.

The strange attack occurred in the early morning hours of June 11. It was caught on CCTV, which the store’s owner, Aimee Smale, proceeded to post on TikTok.

In the video, which has since garnered more than 115,000 likes on TikTok, an unidentified man can be seen walking toward a pile of trash bags outside OddMuse.

He then pulls out what appears to be a lighter, sets the garbage bags on fire, and then walks away.

The fire continues to burn and grow until a few minutes later police officers can be seen running towards the fire armed with water and a fire extinguisher ready to put out the flames.

Speaking to MailOnline, Ms Smale revealed that other businesses in the area have also been affected by alleged random arson attacks.

She said: ‘The police informed us the next day. Half an hour after opening they said: “Last night we had to put out a fire at the front of the store, please check your CCTV for damage.”

“It’s quite common in Covent Garden, but I was lucky the police were patrolling.”

Speaking about the video, Mrs Smale said: “I don’t really know what to make of the CCTV, the guy looked drunk because he was swaying a bit.”

“It took him a full five minutes to shine a light on the container and it looked like he wasn’t giving up and really wanted to cause some damage.”

OddMuse is an independent women’s clothing brand selling dresses, dresses and other items that can sell for up to £145.

Smale started the business in the summer of 2020 and admits the fire could have been devastating for the company.

She said: “We are an independent brand and that would have been detrimental if the worst happened.” It could have caused enough damage to shut us down for a week or two.

“We are not in a big company and it would have been a huge loss if we suffered that much damage.”

“It’s not a good feeling that your little London shop that you’ve worked so hard for isn’t safe at night.”

MailOnline, have approached the Metropolitan Police for comment.