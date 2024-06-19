Shocking moment: UK-bound migrants, including children, enter the sea and board flimsy inflatable boats in full view of French police.

Shocking images have emerged of French police officers waiting and taking photographs as migrants, including children, wade out to sea and board boats to try to cross the dangerous English Channel.

Dozens of migrants were seen desperately trying to board a black rubber inflatable boat that already appeared overloaded off the coast of Dunkirk.

This disturbing scene occurs regularly on the beaches of the northwest coast of France, but this incident unfolded in full view of a group of French police officers who seemed completely unfazed.

At least six officers were seen hapless on the sand watching the scene unfold in footage captured by Sky News, several of whom whipped out their smartphones to take photographs and videos of the distressed migrants.

The officers evidently had no interest in either helping or impeding the migrants, some of whom were seen grabbing their young children and holding them over the choppy sea water as they attempted to board the overcrowded boat.

It comes as dozens more migrants arrived on British shores yesterday, bringing the total number of people who have arrived in the UK by small boat this year to 11,431.

Human traffickers took advantage of calm seas Tuesday to send 85 people in small boats on what could be one of the busiest crossing days of the year so far.

Immigrants try to help each other onto a very overloaded boat

French police remain alert and record with their iPhone as smugglers pick up migrant families

Dozens of migrants try to board a boat as human traffickers watch

A French police officer watches the drama unfold through the lens of his iPhone

A boat carrying about two dozen migrants sets sail for British shores from Dunkirk

Since January 1, more than 11,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats

RNLI lifeboats and Border Force vessels were sent out at 4am yesterday morning to round up men, women and children as they arrived at the port of Dover.

It is believed that a boat ran into difficulty in the English Channel and some people fell into the water, but no casualties are believed to have occurred.

Tuesday also saw a second asylum seeker refused to pay £3,000 by the Government to be relocated to Rwanda, with another to follow later this week.

The latest Home Office figures show 184 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats in the seven days to Monday, meaning more than 125,000 have arrived in the UK in the last six and a half years.

Since the Government reached a deal to send migrants to Rwanda more than two years ago (which has since stalled amid legal challenges), more than 80,000 people have made the journey.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We continue to work closely with our French partners to prevent crossings and save lives.”

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson added: “HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating the response to small craft crossing the English Channel this morning, 18 June.

“RNLI lifeboats and UK Border Force vessels were dispatched.”

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak told broadcasters this week that young children crossing the Channel was “desperately sad” and showed why his policy needed to be implemented in Rwanda.

Dozens of migrants could be seen leaving a Border Force catamaran wearing orange life jackets.

RNLI lifeboats and Border Force vessels were seen rounding up men, women and children as they arrived at the port of Dover.

A boat overloaded with migrants crossing the English Channel to the UK in April

Rishi Sunak (pictured traveling on a boat in Clovelly Harbour) told broadcasters this week that young children crossing the English Channel was “desperately sad”.

Sunak said: “It is desperately sad to see young children being put in these very dangerous situations, making these crossings, which illustrates why we need to stop the boats, something I am determined to do and have a clear plan to do.

“If we are re-elected as Prime Minister, the flights will go to Rwanda, we will build that deterrent, removing the incentive for people to come here in the first place.”

In March, the Home Office confirmed that the voluntary relocation scheme to Rwanda was open to anyone trapped in Britain without the right to be here.

A month later, the first rejected asylum seeker received £3,000 to be resettled in Rwanda.

The £3,000 payment is part of a voluntary program which saw the second person fly to Kigali on Tuesday, with another person to follow in the coming days.

The program is separate from Rwanda’s plan to forcibly relocate small migrants to boats, which remains mired in uncertainty given Labour’s promise to scrap it if Sir Keir Starmer wins the general election.