Shocking moment: Three anti-Ulez ‘Blade Runner’ protesters cut down three cameras in coordinated chainsaw attack

A group of anti-Ulez protesters have been seen cutting down three cameras in a coordinated chainsaw attack.

In the vandalism, carried out by so-called Blade Runner vigilantes, the group attacked poles holding cameras at a London junction with chain saws last night.

Dressed all in black and hiding their faces, the group’s attack is just the latest in a series of attacks against the emissions reduction initiative in the capital city.

The video recorded by a member of the group shows one of his accomplices standing near a traffic light that houses one of the ULEZ cameras.

Across the street, in two other corners of the four-way intersection, are other compatriots who have each been assigned a camera.

The entire group starts up their chainsaws while the man behind the camera comments in a sing-song voice: “Let’s enjoy the show.”

A loud screeching sound interrupts him as the vandals hit the metal of each traffic light with the blades of their saws and sparks begin to fly.

It doesn’t take long for the group to fall the poles, and the lights and cameras above them fall one after another in rapid succession.

When they collapse, the protesters quickly turn around and escape, hastily leaving the crime scene.

The coordinated attack goes off without a hitch and the protesters easily escape as the cameraman watches the last camera fall.

The video was shared on social media yesterday with the caption: “Must see: Blade Runners shoot down three ULEZ cameras in coordinated attack.” People are fighting back.’

The footage received more than 10,000 likes and more than 385 comments from social media users, most of whom spoke of their support for the vigilantes.

One user said: “People from all corners of the UK must come forward and follow the example of these runners if they are to have any chance of overthrowing their semi-fascist regime.”

Another added: “Removing traffic lights does not help and only poses a risk to the public.”

A third wrote: “These people are heroes, they seem to be the only ones fighting back.”

Another replied: ‘Not all heroes wear capes. Excellent work.’